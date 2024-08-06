Thunder Re-Sign Forward Mike Gillespie

August 6, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder forward Mike Gillespie

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward Mike Gillespie to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season.

Gillespie, 28, joined the Thunder last season and recorded six goals and 12 assists for 18 points in 45 regular-season games. Before signing with Adirondack, the New City, New York native played two games with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls and had five points.

"Mike Gillespie joined the Thunder just after the beginning of the year last year and he made an immediate impact on and off the ice," said Head Coach Pete MacArthur. "He is a guy who can play up and down the lineup, on both special team's units, and he is an unbelievable guy in our locker room. We are so excited to see him come back and continue to progress at the ECHL level."

In 40 regular-season games in the SPHL with Birmingham, Gillespie has 30 goals and 35 assists for 65 points.

Prior to his professional career, the right-shooting forward played three years of NCAA (D3) ice hockey at SUNY Oswego where he collected 74 points (23 goals, 51 assists) in 76 games.

