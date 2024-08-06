K-Wings Ink Defenseman Collin Saccoman

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that defenseman Collin Saccoman has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2024-25 season.

"We're excited to have Collin back patrolling the blue line," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "Saccoman represents our organization with heart and class on and off the ice."

Saccoman, 27, is a 6-foot 1-inch, 196-pound, Stillwater, MN native who scored 14 points (7g-7a) for the K-Wings last season with 34 penalty minutes in 63 games played. The defenseman has called Kalamazoo home throughout the entirety of his pro career (143gp-12g-28a-103 PIM) and was named the team's alternate captain in 2023-24.

"I'm super excited to be coming back to Kalamazoo for my fourth season," Saccoman said. "Kalamazoo has been an amazing experience so far, and I'm ready for another one. I can't wait to see some familiar faces coming back along with some new ones and all our fans this year."

The fourth-year pro scored five points (3g-2a) in 20 games in his first professional season in 2021-22 before becoming a key part of the K-Wings' defensive core and special teams units while notching four goals and 17 assists in 60 games in 2022-23.

Saccoman appeared in 117 games at Lake Superior State from 2016-20, serving as co-captain in his final season with the Lakers. He scored 20 goals and added 36 assists in his college career, earning WCHA All-Academic Team and WCHA Scholar Athlete awards twice each.

The K-Wings will continue adding to their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

