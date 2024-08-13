WeStreet Ice Center Featured in Flagship Article, Cover of Rink Magazine
August 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The WeStreet Ice Center, the coolest place in town, is featured in Rink Magazine, published by the United States' Rink Association for its July-August issue, titled Striking Oil. A PDF of the article, written by Jessi Pierce, can be found attached.
The United States' Rink Association is a joint-venture nonprofit between USA Hockey and U.S. Figure Skating - the governing bodies of their respective sports in the United States - with three major goals
1. Promote the sustainability and growth of the ice rink industry
2. Raise the level of professionalism amongst ice rink industry members by becoming the undisputed leader in education, training and resources
3. To provide members with exclusive networking, educational and professional development opportunities
To help achieve these goals, the association launched RINK Magazine, highlighting projects and endeavors that embody the organization's mission and goals.
Striking Oil gives deeper insight to WeStreet Ice Center than ever before, highlighting the conversion from a department store, the growing features of the facility, its impact on ice sports in the region, its non-ice related features and the future.
"WeStreet Ice Center is even better than I had envisioned," Andy Scurto said. "I wanted to create a fun open environment, providing quality family entertainment and I think we have accomplished that and more. I am very proud of what we have created and always enjoy showing the place off and seeing the center featured in write-ups."
The 140,000 square foot facility, including Puck's Sports Bar and Grill, is open 365 days a year and is always available for tours and media pieces.
WeStreet Ice Center hosts its first professional game, a preseason bout between the Tulsa Oilers and Wichita Thunder, on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:05 p.m.
The Oilers regular season starts on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m., hosting the Rapid City Rush.
The Tulsa Jr. Oilers NA3HL team plays its inaugural home game at WeStreet Ice Center on September 27 against the Texas RoadRunners.
