Stingrays Re-Sign Spencer Meier and Kyler Kupka

August 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has re-signed Spencer Meier and Kyler Kupka to ECHL contracts for the 2024-25 season. The two played together for four years at St. Cloud State University before reuniting in South Carolina this past March.

Meier, 25, spent the entire 23-24 season with South Carolina. The 6-4 207 lb defenseman skated in 32 games last season and tallied six points (one goal, five assists). His +7 rating was second among Stingray rookies and first among Stingray rookie defensemen.

"I'm really excited to work with Spencer as he enters his second year of pro hockey," said Stingrays Head Coach Jared Nightingale. "He is a culture guy, and I place a lot of importance on that. He's hungry to improve, and I look forward to him taking a big step this year."

Meier played for St. Cloud State University for five seasons and was the Huskies' captain for his last three seasons there from 2020-2023. Meier and Kupka helped the Huskies reach the NCAA National Championship game in 2021 and the NCAA West Regional Final in 2023. Meier is returning to the Lowcountry for his second season of professional hockey.

"I think everyone's first year of pro is a learning year, and there was no better spot for me to do that than South Carolina," said Meier. "I learned a ton, and I'm so excited to get back there. It's a great group of guys, and I'm so excited to work with Coach Nightingale. It's going to be a great year, and we're looking forward to making a championship run in front of the best fans in the ECHL."

In 2023-24, Kupka returned to St. Cloud State for a fifth season and had the best statistical season of his college career. He tallied 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 38 games and was a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award for the top player in college hockey.

"Kyler had a really good college career at a great program," said Nightingale. "He got some valuable experience here last year, and I expect him to come in with more confidence. He's a young player with a lot of potential and made an immediate impact when he was here last season. We're going to lean on Kyler to help our team get better."

Kupka signed with the Stingrays on March 29, 2024, and tallied four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games. He is now gearing up for his first full season of professional hockey.

"I couldn't be more excited to come back to South Carolina," said Kupka. "My experience there last year was everything I could have hoped for. Everyone was super welcoming, and I loved everything about the organization. I am also super excited to play for Coach Nightingale. He's had a lot of success in both playing and coaching, and it's super exciting heading into my first year as a pro to have a leader like him on our team."

Kupka and Meier have been close friends since they became teammates at St. Cloud State in 2019.

"Spence and I went to school together and haven't been separated since," said Kupka. "We live together in the summer and see each other every day. It's nice that he was there all of last season, and he has made my transition a lot easier."

"It's what hockey is all about: creating new friendships," said Meier. "Kups is one of my best buds, and it's going to be really fun to play alongside him again this year."

The Stingrays 2024-25 season begins on Saturday, October 19, with the Home Opener against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 6:05 p.m.

