Rookie Forward Spencer Kersten Returns to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced rookie forward Spencer Kersten has agreed to terms on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2024-25 season.

Kersten, 24, signed with the Solar Bears in March following the conclusion of his collegiate hockey career. In 10 regular games during the 2023-24 season, Kersten tallied 6 points (4g-2a) and finished second on the team in playoff scoring with nine points (6g-3a) in 11 games. His six playoff goals were second-most in a single-playoff season in Solar Bears history, trailing only Hunter Fejes, who scored seven goals in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Waterloo, Ontario native appeared in 36 games during the 2023-24 season at Bowling Green State University, scoring 16 points (9g-7a). The 5-foot-10, 187-pound forward played at Princeton University from 2019-2023, scoring 38 points (15g-23a) in 93 games, while captaining the 2022-23 team.

During his time at Princeton, Kersten was a three-time Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) All-Academic player.

Prior to his collegiate career, Kersten played junior hockey for three seasons, two of which for the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior Hockey League. During the 2018-19 season, Kersten led the Blades in scoring with 60 points (20g-40a) helping Oakville capture the regular season title and added 24 points (12g-12a) in the playoffs leading the Blades to the Dudley-Hewitt Cup awarded to the top Junior A team in Central Canada.

Solar Bears 2024 Preseason Roster:

Forwards: Tyler Bird, Alex Frye, Brayden Low, Spencer Kersten

Defensemen: Chandler Romeo, Kurt Gosselin

Goaltenders: Alexis Gravel

