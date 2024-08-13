Ty Pelton-Byce Returns for Third Year with Steelheads

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed forward Ty Pelton-Byce to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Pelton-Byce, 27, enters his fourth professional season, third with Idaho, after finishing fourth on the club last season in points (60) and third in assists (43) appearing in 57 games. The 6-foot-2, 195lb forward signed three different PTO's in the American Hockey League last season with the San Jose Barracuda, Texas Stars, and Henderson Silver Knights where he skated in six total games. He was named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month last November leading the league at (+14) posting an even or better rating in nine of 12 games including a (+4) rating in two games. Pelton-Byce set a career long ten game point streak from Jan.19-Feb.16 recording 15 points (4G, 11A).

In two seasons with Idaho, the Madison, WI native has accumulated 106 points (36G, 70A) in 100 career games along with 33 points (14G, 19A) in 30 career Kelly Cup Playoff games. During three seasons in the ECHL which featured his rookie season in 2021-22 with the Newfoundland Growlers, he has totaled 115 career points (39G, 76A) in 117 ECHL games while recording four points (2G, 2A) in 31 AHL contests.

Before professional hockey, he split his collegiate career between Harvard University

from 2016-18 and the University of Wisconsin from 2019-21, tallying 88 points (32G, 56A) through 122 combined games with a +12 rating. In his senior season with Wisconsin, Pelton-Byce served as an assistant captain and earned a B1G Honorable Mention with a career-best 31 points (12G, 19A) while helping the Badgers to the B1G Regular Season Championship. He was also a member of the 2016 ECAC Championship team with Harvard as a freshman.

