Rookie Forward Returns to North Texas

August 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans forward Chaz Smedsrud

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, announced today the team has signed forward Chaz Smedsrud for the 2024-2025 season.

"Getting Chaz (Smedsrud) back was a priority," said Americans Head Coach B.J. Adams. "He is a big forward who can play multiple positions. We look for him to build on his success from last year."

Chaz Smedsrud joined the Americans late last season and made an immediate impact scoring seven points in nine games (3 goals and 4 assists).

The 6-foot-3 and 200-pound forward had a three-game point streak to start his professional career that included a goal against Rapid City in his first pro game.

"I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to return to the Americans," noted Smedsrud. "I can't wait to get back on the ice with the guys and play in front of the best fans in the league"

Prior to signing with the Americans, Smedsrud played four years at Union College in New York, where he averaged just under 16 points per season. He played in 141 games of collegiate hockey and had 62 points.

The Americans open the regular season on October 24th in Tulsa. Home-opening weekend is on October 25th and 26th as the Americans host the Kansas City Mavericks in a two-game weekend series.

