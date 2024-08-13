Nailers Sign Zachary Massicotte

Zachary Massicotte with the Orlando Solar Bears

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 11th player signing of the 2024 offseason. Wheeling has signed defenseman Zachary Massicotte to an ECHL contract.

Massicotte, 23, is the first signing this summer who has yet to play for the Nailers in his career, but he does come to Wheeling with prior professional playing experience. Zachary has split the first two seasons of his pro career between the AHL and ECHL, as he has played for the Belleville Senators and Syracuse Crunch in the AHL, as well as the Allen Americans and Orlando Solar Bears in the ECHL. At 6-foot-4, 218 pounds, the blueliner has been relied on in a shutdown role, but he has contributed eight goals, 20 assists, and 28 points in his 96 career ECHL contests. Massicotte's teams qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs and won a series during both of his seasons in the league, as Allen defeated Kansas City in 2023, and Orlando knocked off Greenville in 2024.

Prior to turning pro, the Shawinigan, Québec native played parts of five seasons of junior hockey in the Québec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with the Rimouski Océanic and his hometown Shawinigan Cataractes. Massicotte's biggest highlight came during his final season with the Cataractes (2021-22), as his team captured Shawinigan's lone President's Cup in its 55-year history in the league. Zachary's most productive season in the QMJHL was 2019-20, when he recorded 30 points to finish second in scoring among defensemen with Rimouski. The player who finished first that season was 2023-24 Nailer Isaac Belliveau. The 2019-20 Océanic had the fourth highest point total in the league when the season ended abruptly, and that squad also featured 2022-23 Nailer Cédric Paré.

Zachary Massicotte and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2024-25 season on the road against the Maine Mariners on Friday, October 18th. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 2nd against the Bloomington Bison at 7:10.

