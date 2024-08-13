Komets Add Three More to Pre-Season Roster

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that rookie forward Chase Bertholet has signed a contract for the upcoming season. Forward Max Johnson and defenseman Nicco Camazzola have agreed to tryouts. The Komets' pre-season roster currently consists of 16 forwards and nine defensemen.

Bertholet, 21, is coming off a stellar season in the Western Hockey League with the Spokane Chiefs, where the forward racked up 71 points (24g, 47a) in 64 games. In his WHL career, the 5'11 right-hander scored 207 points (78g, 129a) in 230 games. The Pas, Manitoba native was named to the WHL Second All-Star Team during the 2022-23 season.

Camazzola, 21, played 107 games in the WHL with Vancouver, scoring three goals and six assists. The 6'2 defenseman played 19 games in the Alberta Junior Hockey League last season amassing 119 minutes in penalties. The Burnaby, British Columbia native is the son of former Komet defenseman Tony Camazzola, who played 103 games from 1984-1990, collecting 518 penalty minutes.

Johnson, 26, has seen action in the ECHL with the Wheeling Nailers, Worcester Railers, and most recently, the Iowa Heartlanders. In 65 games, the Lakeville, MN native had six goals and eight assists. Before turning pro, Johnson had 129 points (53g, 76a) in 174 games with Bowling Green State University and the University of Wisconsin, where he played with current Komet, Jack Gorniak.

