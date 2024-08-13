Thunder Re-Sign Defenseman Ryan Conroy

August 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed defenseman Ryan Conroy to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season.

Conroy, 23, joined the Thunder last season after finishing his collegiate career at NCAA (D1) Yale University. In nine regular-season games with Adirondack, the Chestermere, Alberta native had one goal and one assist and added three assists in nine playoff games.

"We're excited to have Ryan Conroy back for this upcoming season," said Head Coach Pete MacArthur. "Ryan joined us after completing his season at Yale University and made an immediate impact. He is fearless and intelligent, has great feet, and is a guy who should continue to excel as he learns the league."

Prior to turning pro last season, the left-shooting defenseman recorded 13 points (2 goals, 11 assists) in 30 games played with Yale University. In 91 total regular-season games for the Bulldogs, Conroy had 18 points (2 goals, 16 assists) and 68 penalty minutes.

