Bison Sign Dante Fantauzzi

August 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Bloomington Bison have announced on Tuesday that they have signed defenseman Dante Fantauzzi to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season. Fantauzzi is the third signing in franchise history and the second defenseman.

Fantauzzi, 24, joins the Bison from Sacred Heart University where he played three seasons after playing the 2020-21 season with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League (USHL) where he had 17 points in 34 games.

The 6 '1 defenseman played three seasons for the North York Rangers in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) where he played 90 games and helped the team to the playoffs all three years.

Prior to that, the Woodbridge, Ontario native played for the Toronto Marlboros of the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) where he became an OHL Cup Champion and GTHL U16 Scotiabank Playoff Champion in 2015.

In 2016, Fantauzzi was drafted 99th overall by the Oshawa Generals in the 2016 OHL Priority Draft.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.