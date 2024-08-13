K-Wings Sign Defenseman Lordanthony Grissom

August 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that defenseman Lordanthony Grissom has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for 2024-25 season.

"LA's size and physicality make him hard to play against," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "He is also a skilled penalty killer."

Grissom, 28, is a 6-foot 4-inch, 229-pound, Detroit, MI native who scored 10 points (3g-7a) in 39 games for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in 2023-24, setting new career-highs in assists (7) and points (10).

"I'm beyond pumped to be back in Michigan," Grissom said. "There's nothing like playing in front of family, friends, and what I've heard is an incredible K-Wings fanbase at Wings Event Center. I'm really excited to hit the ice in Kalamazoo and get this season rolling."

The third-year pro debuted for Peoria (SPHL), after signing out of college, and helped the Rivermen capture the SPHL title in 2021-22. Grissom totaled three goals, three assists and a +13 rating in 12 games and added three goals with six assists in 10 playoff games. The defenseman also notched five points (3g-2a) in 48 games between Allen and Greenville in 2022-23.

Collegiately, Grissom suited up in the most games played (114) in program history from 2017-22 at Aurora University (NCAA-III), serving as team captain in his final two seasons and alternate captain in the two seasons prior. He finished his college career with 34 points (6g-28a) and 119 penalty minutes.

The K-Wings will continue filling out their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo is also looking to set another Guinness World Record during the Home Opener on Oct. 19.

