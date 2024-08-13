Carson Denomie, Mitch Walinski Re-Sign with Atlanta

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has re-signed forwards Carson Denomie and Mitch Walinski to contracts for the 2024-25 season.

Denomie, 24, was acquired by the Gladiators on March 14th, 2023, as a part of the trade that sent then captain Jacob Graves to the Toledo Walleye. In 12 games after joining Atlanta's forward group, the Regina, Saskatchewan native notched six points, (3g-3a) highlighted by a hat-trick on the final game of the regular season.

"I'm thrilled to be back with the Glads," said Carson Denomie. "I'm excited to see the boys again, and get the season going soon."

The left-shot forward broke into the ECHL with the Tulsa Oilers in 2021-22, where he had his best statistical season, contributing 37 points (13G, 24A) in 63 games.

Before his time in the ECHL, Denomie played four seasons in the Western Hockey League, appearing in 222 games with the Kamloops Blazers, Moose Jaw Warriors, and his hometown Regina Pats, piling up a combined total of 109 points (49G, 60A).

"Carson has been putting in a lot of work this summer, and feels he has something to prove after last season," said Derek Nesbitt. "I know he didn't get the ice time he wanted in Toledo, and came to us squeezing the stick a little, but got more opportunities as the year went along. He had a really nice finish to the season, and I know he wants to carry that momentum into the next one."

Entering his third professional campaign, all with the Gladiators, the 25-year-old Walinski has posted 15 points (10g-5a) in 49 ECHL games.

"I'm super excited to be back in Atlanta," said Mitch Walinski. "I can't wait to get back to the great atmosphere at Gas South Arena, with Glads nation!

From Lincoln, Rhode Island, Walinski played his college hockey at Salve Regina University, suiting up in 61 games, racking up 65 points (37g-28a). During the 2019-20 season, his first as a Seahawk, he played alongside current Gladiator, Dylan Carabia.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-1, 180 pound forward spent parts of three seasons in the North American Hockey League, with the Minnesota Wilderness, Bismarck Bobcats, and Corpus Christi IceRays. In 114 games with those three aforementioned clubs, Walinski produced 70 points (43g-27a)

"I know Wally learned a lot from his first full season of professional hockey," said Derek Nesbitt. "He can really skate, has a great shot, and an ability to score goals. Now, it's about finding ways to get into spots so he can best utilize his talent. This is a step that Wally wants to take, and one we'd love to see."

Carson Denomie and Mitch Walinski join Josh Boyer, Dylan Carabia, Ryan Cranford, Brenden Datema, Drew DeRidder, Tyler Drevitch, P.J. Fletcher, Andrew Jarvis, Eric Neiley, Michael Marchesan, Blake Murray, Jackson Pierson, and Derek Topatigh as players who have officially signed with the Gladiators for the 2024-25 season.

