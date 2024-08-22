Oilers Sign Former Second Round Panthers' Pick Serron Noel

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the signing of former second-round pick Serron Noel for the 2024-25 season.

Noel, 24, has spent the majority of his professional career in the AHL, compiling 24 points (6g, 18a) and 87 PIM in 72 games with Syracuse and Charlotte.

The 6'5, 216 lbs. forward played 12 professional games in 2023-24, notching two goals and 51 PIM for the Newfoundland Growlers.

"He's a huge, physical forward," head coach Rob Murray said. "We have been building up the size in our lineup this offseason and Noel's a piece of that. He's a player that's not afraid to play the body, be physical and a little nasty. But he has skill as well. You don't get picked so early in the draft without that, but it's been a while since he's played a full season. He is really eager to get rolling this season and begin his season from the hop. And we are eager for him to find his form with consistent, healthy hockey this season."

The right-handed winger was acquired from the Fort Wayne Komets in a multi-team deal, completing the future considerations that sent defenseman Cameron Supryka to Fort Wayne from Tulsa.

Prior to turning pro, Noel honed his craft in the OHL, notching 202 points (88g, 114a) and 203 PIM in 241 games with the Oshawa Generals and Kitchener Rangers. The former draft pick added 15 points (5g, 15a) in 28 OHL playoff games.

The Ottawa, Ontario native has represented Canada in several tournaments, winning gold at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and finishing the U18 World Junior Championships with six points (2g, 4a) in 5 games.

Noel's father, Dean, played in the Canadian Football League.

The Oilers close the offseason with a preseason game against the Wichita Thunder on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the WeStreet Ice Center at 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa kicks off its regular season at the BOK Center, hosting the Rapid City Rush on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:05 p.m.

