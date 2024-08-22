Steelheads Add Rookie Defenseman Mike Vorlicky

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed defenseman Mike Vorlicky to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Vorlicky, 24, enters his first professional season after a five-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin where he served as Team Captain this past season tying first on the club with a (+17) rating. From 2019-24 the 6-foot-1, 203lb right-handed shooter appeared in 125 career games tallying 21 points (4G, 17A) helping the Badgers to the B1G Regular Season Championship during the 2020-21 campaign.

Prior to his collegiate career, the Edina, MN native played three seasons of high school hockey in for Edina helping the Hornets to the Class 2A Championship in 2019 while being named to the Minnesota State High School Tournament All-Tournament Team and serving as Team Captain. In three seasons he skated in 73 games collecting 43 points (7G, 36A). At the end of the 2018-19 season, he made his United States Hockey League (USHL) debut with the Madison Capitols recording three assists in six games.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2024-25 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 18th vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

