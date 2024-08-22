Wichita Announces Changes to Upcoming Season Schedule

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today several changes that pertain to our upcoming schedule for the 2024-25 season.

The game originally scheduled on Saturday, November 23 has been rescheduled to Thursday, November 21.

The game in Allen on October 30 has been moved to 7:10 p.m. This was originally scheduled as a 10:30 a.m. start time.

All Saturday home games will be played at 6:05 p.m. All Sunday home games will be played at 2:05 p.m.

The Thunder opens the 2024-25 season on Friday, October 18 against the Kansas City Mavericks. Single game tickets are expected to go on sale later this summer. Stay tuned to find out the exact date so that you can pack the Vault!

