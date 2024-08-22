Americans Announce Changes for the Preseason Game and October 30th Game

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, announced today a change in the venue for the preseason game on October 11th. The game originally scheduled for CUTX Event Center Community Rink, will be moved to NYTEX Sports Center in Tarrant County due to ice availability in Allen.

For the second year in a row, the Americans will face the Tulsa Oilers, in their lone preseason game. The game will start at 7:00 PM. Doors will open at 6:00 PM. Stay tuned for details on ticket information.

In another change today, the Americans announced the game against the Wichita Thunder on October 30th originally scheduled for 10:30 AM, will now be a 7:10 PM start time.

The Americans open their 16TH training camp this October. Home-Opening Weekend will be on October 25th and 26th as the Americans host the Kansas City Mavericks in a two-game weekend series. Call 972-912-1000 for Group or Season Ticket information.

