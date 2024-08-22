Rush Bring Back Billy Constantinou

August 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Thursday the club has agreed to terms with Billy Constantinou via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment.

The 23-year-old is the Rush's third defenseman signed and announced for the 2024-25 season.

The Rush claimed Constantinou off waivers on January 28th, after he had played four games with Cincinnati, then 29 games with Maine. As a member of the Rush, Constantinou scored two goals and put up 12 points in 24 games.

"I am super excited and grateful to be back in Rapid City," said Constantinou. "Looking forward to playing in front of the best fan base in the entire league and continuing to learn from coach Burt and coach Drikos."

Constantinou, already well-traveled at the age of 23, has played for seven ECHL teams over his first three seasons, including Rapid City. He has competed in all four divisions. This year's Rush schedule features matchups against three of Constantinou's former clubs: Iowa, Wichita, and Maine.

In 167 ECHL games, Constantinou has consistently showcased his offensive ability with 16 career goals and 85 points. He has also skated in four American Hockey League games between the Chicago and San Jose organizations.

A native of Scarborough, Ontario, Constantinou competed in the Ontario Hockey League for three junior seasons. He comes from the same hometown as Rush Assistant Coach Peter Drikos.

"Billy loves the game of hockey, and he wants to continue to learn and work on his game," said Scott Burt, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He possesses offensive ability, which is hard to come by. After a good summer of training and skating back home, he is excited to get going and really prove himself. He wants to stay in one spot and continue to grow. Peter is going to continue to work with him on the defensive side of the game, and if we can get that from him, he will be a very solid defender. We are excited to get him back."

Constantinou appeared in the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic in Norfolk, where he skated for the Norfolk Destroyers. In 2019, he received a camp invite from the Los Angeles Kings and competed in the Rookie Tournament at just 18 years of age.

The Rush has announced the following ten signed players:

Forwards (6): Tyler Burnie, Maurizio Colella, Simon Boyko, Parker Bowman, Mason McCarty, Brett Davis

Defensemen (3): Zack Hoffman, Aaron Hyman, Billy Constantinou

Goaltenders (1): Christian Propp

Single-game tickets for opening weekend are on sale now! Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. The Rush kicks off its 17th season in the Black Hills on Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

