Walleye Sign Defenseman Anthony Firriolo for 2024-25 Season

August 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Anthony Firriolo (FEAR-ee-oh-lo) enters the Pond for his first season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2024-25 ECHL season.

Firriolo, a native of Montville, New Jersey, split the 2023-24 ECHL season between three teams. The blue liner skated in 37 games last season, gearing up for the Indy Fuel (9), the Iowa Heartlanders (21), and the Tulsa Oilers (7). Firriolo collected 15 points (4G, 11A) and 20 penalty minutes. He tallied a good portion of his stats last season with Iowa, scoring ten points (2G, 8A) with ten penalty minutes. Firriolo is the second member of the 2023-24 Iowa Heartlanders to move east, joining former teammate and forward Casey Dornbach in Toledo for the upcoming season.

Firriolo has spent his entire pro career in the ECHL, skating in 42 games with 16 points (4G, 12A) and 22 penalty minutes in parts of two seasons, suiting up for Jacksonville, Indy, Iowa, and Tulsa. Prior to his pro career, Firriolo skated four years at Army alongside now teammate, defenseman Thomas Farrell. In his four seasons at Army, Firriolo played in 123 games, accumulating 75 points (22G, 53A) and 70 penalty minutes.

