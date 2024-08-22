Nailers Re-Sign Jordan Martel

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 13th player signing of the 2024 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Jordan Martel to an ECHL contract.

Martel, 26, was acquired by the Nailers in a trade from the Utah Grizzlies in December of this past season, and provided an immediate jolt to the team's offense. Jordan appeared in 45 games in a Wheeling uniform, and averaged over a point per game, as he racked up 29 goals, 18 assists, and 47 points. That productivity ran his overall season totals to 35 goals, 23 assists, and 58 points in 61 contests. His 35 goals were tied for the sixth most in the ECHL, and were the second most among players who played in less than 70 games. Six of those goals came from two hat tricks, and both hat tricks led to him earning ECHL Player of the Week honors, as he became the sixth player in team history to receive the award twice in the same season. In addition to leading the team in regular season scoring, Martel finished first on the club in the playoffs, as he notched five goals, eight assists, and 13 points in nine games. Jordan has reached the Kelly Cup Playoffs in three straight springs, and this past year was the first time that his team won a series. The forward has career totals of 55 goals, 56 assists, and 111 points in 121 games with Wheeling, Utah, and Fort Wayne.

Prior to turning pro, the Chicoutimi, Québec native played four seasons of junior hockey with the QMJHL's Baie-Comeau Drakkar, then played two seasons at the University of Quebec at Trois-Rivières. Martel's best individual season with the Drakkar came in 2017-18, when he posted 39 goals, 38 assists, and 77 points in 66 games. Jordan experienced his greatest team success at UQTR in 2021-22, when the Patriotes captured the University Cup with a thrilling double overtime win over the University of Alberta. Martel recorded one goal and one assist in the final, and had at least one point in all three games of the championship tournament. A fun personal fact about Jordan is that he will be reunited with Chris Ortiz, as the two were previously teammates for two seasons in Baie-Comeau.

Jordan Martel and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2024-25 season on the road against the Maine Mariners on Friday, October 18th. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 2nd against the Bloomington Bison at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

