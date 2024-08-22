Stingrays Sign Seth Eisele

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has signed goaltender Seth Eisele to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Eisele, 25, spent the 2023-24 season with the University of Nebraska Omaha Mavericks, going 4-1-1 in six starts. Eisele had a 2.19 goals against average and a .919 save percentage last season. The Mavericks compete in the NCHC, one of the top conferences in college hockey. In Eisele's lone season at Omaha, the Mavericks finished the year ranked twelfth in the nation and qualified for the NCAA Division I National Tournament.

"Seth had a great year in Omaha last season," said Stingrays Head Coach Jared Nightingale. "Omaha's goalie coach, Peter Aubry, is a really trusted friend of mine who I worked with in Rockford and someone I trust the most regarding goaltending. He has high praise for Seth and sees potential in him. I talked to Seth over the phone, and he is hungry and willing to help the team in any way he can. We all know that goaltending is really important and you can't have enough depth there. I'm really looking forward to seeing Seth take this opportunity by the horns."

Before playing at Omaha last season, Eisele spent the previous four seasons at Lake Superior State University, where he appeared in 34 games and had a save percentage above .900 each season.

"As a rookie coming into the ECHL, I wanted to go somewhere where there's a good opportunity," said Eisele. "After talking to a few teams, I thought South Carolina was a perfect fit. I'm excited about the upcoming season and can't wait to get going."

The Stingrays 2024-25 season begins on Saturday, October 19, with the Home Opener against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 6:05 p.m.

