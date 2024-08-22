Jack Dugan Returns to Fort Wayne

August 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that forward Jack Dugan will be suiting up for the Komets this season, and defenseman Martin Haš has signed a tryout agreement to play in Czechia.

Dugan, 26, is coming off a career season finishing fifth in the ECHL in scoring. In 70 games, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native racked up 20 goals while leading the league in assists with 60 for 80 total points, all while amassing 169 penalty minutes. Dugan was the eighth Komet all-time to lead the league in helpers in a season. The right-hander was named team MVP at the conclusion of the season. He also took home the NOB Brick Award for the best Defensive Forward of the Year and skated as the Komets representative in the ECHL All-Star game.

"Jack Dugan is an exceptional player," said General Manager David Franke. "He has great skill and he's always a danger to score. He was an All-Star last season and he's back in Kometland for another season. It's great for Jack and even better for the Komets."

Haš, 23, played in 62 games with the Komets last season scoring one goal and four assists. The defenseman was drafted by the Washington Capitals in 2019 in the fifth round, 153rd overall. He will be placed on team suspension to retain his rights.

