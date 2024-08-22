Mariners Sign Forward Patrick Guay

August 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release









Forward Patrick Guay with the Savannah Ghost Pirates

(Maine Mariners) Forward Patrick Guay with the Savannah Ghost Pirates(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the signing of forward Patrick Guay on Thursday. A 2022 draft pick of the Vegas Golden Knights, Guay has spent time in both the ECHL and American Hockey League over the last two seasons.

Guay, 22, is a native of Magog, QC. During his final season of junior hockey with the Charlottetown Islanders in 2021-22, he posted 104 points (55 goals, 49 assists) in 68 games, which ranked in fifth among all scorers in the Quebec Martimes Junior Hockey League. He followed it up with an even bigger postseason performance, registering 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 15 playoff games. Thanks to his big year, Guay was selected by the Golden Knights in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft: 145th overall.

Over his first two pro seasons, Guay has played in Vegas' minor league system, splitting time between the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights and the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates. At the ECHL level, he's clipped at over a point per game, with 81 points (27 goals, 54 assists) in 74 career games. He was Savannah's leading scorer in 2022-23, with 52 points in 49 games. This past season, he posted 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 25 games. Guay has skated in an additional 33 games for Henderson since 2022.

Patrick's brother, Nicolas played in the North Division for the Trois-Rivieres Lions the previous two season. Their father, Francois is also a former pro, playing one NHL game for the Buffalo Sabres, as well as three seasons for the AHL's Rochester Americans.

"It was an overall a really good fit with the Mariners and I'm really pumped for it," said Guay. "Getting some wins, cheers from the fans, and getting to meet the new players and staff, that's what I'm really excited about this year. I feel like we can do something really good."

The Mariners have now announced fourteen players to the 2024-2025 roster.

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. The full schedule can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and discounted group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Fans can also fill out an inquiry form for packages or group tickets at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will be available in September.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.