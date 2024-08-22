Utah Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Kyle Pow for 2024-25 Season
August 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Kyle Pow for the upcoming 2024-25 season.
Pow has great size as he's listed at 6'6" and 225 pounds. Last season he played in 20 games with the NIHL's Whitley Warriors, where he scored 4 goals and 2 assists. He also appeared in 14 games with the NIHL's Bristol Pitbulls. Pow played at Mount Royal University from 2021-2023.
Pow played in 41 games in the WHL from 2017-2020, mostly with the Kelowna Rockets.
The Grizzlies will be celebrating their 30th season in the Salt Lake Valley during the 2024-25 campaign. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
