Admirals Add Goaltender Stead for the Upcoming Season
August 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed goaltender Kristian Stead to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season.
Stead, 27, is the first goaltender to sign an ECHL contract with Norfolk for the upcoming season.
The British Columbia native started the season with Knoxville (SPHL) where he made 13 appearances with the Ice Bears. After a five-game stint with Tulsa (ECHL), Stead was loaned to Norfolk on January 12.
"Familiarity, solid play in the net, and work ethic earned Kristian this contract," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "We believe he can be a big part in a tandem goalie situation for us this upcoming year."
Admirals goaltender Kristian Stead makes a save on Railers defenseman John Copeland at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. Stead played all six of his games with Norfolk on the road last year. | Photo: Richard LeBlanc
In six games with the Admirals, Stead went 4-2 with a 1.91 goals-against-average (GAA). In just his second start with the club, he pitched a 25-save shutout against the Worcester Railers on January 14.
Stead finished his Admirals tenure with three straight wins, including two victories in a shootout (January 28 at Adirondack & February 2 at Toledo). He was assigned back to Knoxville in February and finished the season with the Ice Bears.
"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to come back to Norfolk this fall," Stead said. "I'm looking forward to helping the team build off all the success from last year and play in-front of the incredible fans in Norfolk."
The 6-foot 2-inch, 195-pound goaltender signed a tryout contract in 2022 with the Admirals for training camp. After a week in camp, Stead reported back to Knoxville, where he proceeded to go 20-9 in-net with a 3.04 GAA.
