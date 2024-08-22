K-Wings Re-Sign Forward Ayden MacDonald

August 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that forward Ayden MacDonald has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2024-25 season.

"Ayden MacDonald does a great job at the net front on the power play," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "He brings a good balance of physicality and skill."

MacDonald, 27, is a 6-foot 4-inch, 209-pound, Langley, BC native who scored 22 points (13g-9a) with 65 penalty minutes in 64 games last season for Kalamazoo, adding two goals and an assist in four playoff games.

"The offseason is a great time to recharge & spend time with family, yet, I've been in the gym and on the ice working hard with the intent to make a huge impact come October," MacDonald said. "I can't wait to get back to Kalamazoo and play in front of a packed Wings Event Center."

The fourth-year pro played in 44 games for Greenville as a rookie in 2021-22, scoring 33 points (20g-13a) in the regular season with four more points (2g-2a) in six playoff games. He then notched 15 points (5g-10a) in 46 games for the Swamp Rabbits in 2022-23 before being traded to the K-Wings in March, totaling nine points (2g-7a) in 12 games down the stretch.

MacDonald suited up in 89 games in four seasons for Brock University (USports) from 2017-22, finishing his collegiate career with 24 goals, 35 assists and 134 penalty minutes.

The K-Wings will continue adding to their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo is also looking to set another Guinness World Record during the Home Opener on Oct. 19. Click HERE to be a part of history.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.