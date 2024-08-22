K-Wings Re-Sign Forward Ayden MacDonald
August 22, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that forward Ayden MacDonald has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2024-25 season.
"Ayden MacDonald does a great job at the net front on the power play," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "He brings a good balance of physicality and skill."
MacDonald, 27, is a 6-foot 4-inch, 209-pound, Langley, BC native who scored 22 points (13g-9a) with 65 penalty minutes in 64 games last season for Kalamazoo, adding two goals and an assist in four playoff games.
"The offseason is a great time to recharge & spend time with family, yet, I've been in the gym and on the ice working hard with the intent to make a huge impact come October," MacDonald said. "I can't wait to get back to Kalamazoo and play in front of a packed Wings Event Center."
The fourth-year pro played in 44 games for Greenville as a rookie in 2021-22, scoring 33 points (20g-13a) in the regular season with four more points (2g-2a) in six playoff games. He then notched 15 points (5g-10a) in 46 games for the Swamp Rabbits in 2022-23 before being traded to the K-Wings in March, totaling nine points (2g-7a) in 12 games down the stretch.
MacDonald suited up in 89 games in four seasons for Brock University (USports) from 2017-22, finishing his collegiate career with 24 goals, 35 assists and 134 penalty minutes.
The K-Wings will continue adding to their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.
Kalamazoo is also looking to set another Guinness World Record during the Home Opener on Oct. 19. Click HERE to be a part of history.
