Thunder Adds Netminder Kevin Resop

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of goaltender Kevin Resop (REE-sop).

Resop, 26, is in his fourth season as a pro. A native of St. Petersburg, Florida, the 6-foot-3, 198-pound netminder has spent the majority of his career in the SPHL with the Quad City Storm. He has also played three games in the ECHL for Fort Wayne and Kansas City.

In 2022-23, he was named to the SPHL Second All-Star Team. Overall, he has gone 28-32-3 in 66 career games with a 2.77 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

Resop played three years at the major junior level for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Halifax Mooseheads. In 79 career games, he went 27-39-5 with a 4.09 goals-against average and .865 save percentage.

Wichita begins a three-in-three tonight at 7:35 p.m. on the road against Kansas City.

