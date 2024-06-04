Thunder Reveals 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

June 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce today the release of the 2024-25 schedule.

The 2024-25 campaign marks Wichita's 11th year as a member of the ECHL, the premier 'AA' Hockey League.

Wichita hosts the season and home opener on Friday, October 18 against the Kansas City Mavericks. This is the second year in a row that the Thunder host the Mavericks for the home opener.

The two teams head north to Independence, Missouri to close out Opening Weekend at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday, October 19.

The Thunder plays 29 of their 36 home games on a weekend, which breaks down to 13 on a Friday, nine on a Saturday and seven on a Sunday. In total, Wichita will play 72 games (36 home, 36 road).

Wichita plays a season-high 12 times in the month of November. The Thunder host their annual Education Day Game at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13 against Kansas City. The Worcester Railers come to the Air Capital for the first-time in franchise history for a three-game series over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The majority of the Thunder's schedule are against divisional rivals with the addition of the expansion Tahoe Lake Monsters. Wichita faces Allen the most, seeing its heated rival 13 times. The Thunder plays Kansas City 10 times while taking on Rapid City and Utah nine times, Tulsa seven, Tahoe six and Idaho four times.

Wichita makes one trip out to the Central Division in March, which is the furthest east that the team will travel. The Thunder plays four games in five nights in three different cities starting March 5 against Toledo and ending with Indy on March 9.

The Thunder closes the season with their first-ever trip to Tahoe for a three-game series starting on April 9.

The ECHL also announced the divisional alignment for the 2024-25 season. Wichita remains in the Mountain Division. Joining the ECHL are the Tahoe Lake Monsters and the Bloomington Bison. Below is the new divisional alignment.

Eastern Conference

North Division - Adirondack Thunder, Maine Mariners, Norfolk Admirals, Reading Royals, Trois-Rivières Lions, Wheeling Nailers, Worcester Railers

South Division - Atlanta Gladiators, Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, Savannah Ghost Pirates, South Carolina Stingrays

Western Conference

Central Division - Bloomington Bison, Cincinnati Cyclones, Fort Wayne Komets, Indy Fuel, Iowa Heartlanders, Kalamazoo Wings, Toledo Walleye

Mountain Division - Allen Americans, Idaho Steelheads, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Tahoe Knight Monsters, Tulsa Oilers, Utah Grizzlies, Wichita Thunder

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season now on sale. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.