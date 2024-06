Ghost Pirates Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

June 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, in conjunction with the ECHL, released their 2024-25 regular-season schedule on Tuesday.

The Ghost Pirates will play 72 games (36 home, 36 away), beginning with Opening Night at Enmarket Arena on October 18 against the Central Division's Indy Fuel, marking the first matchup between the two clubs in history.

Savannah will host eight out-of-division opponents at Enmarket Arena this season, including Indy, Adirondack, Idaho, Norfolk, Cincinnati, Trois-Rivières, Worcester and Bloomington, one of the ECHL's newest expansion teams. The team will travel to Missouri to face the Mountain Division's Kansas City Mavericks for a three-game series in December; they'll also trek to Virginia to take on the Norfolk Admirals in late March.

The 2024-25 home schedule is presented by Chatham Parkway Toyota and is comprised of 11 Friday games, nine (9) Saturday games, seven (7) Sunday games, five (5) Thursday games, three (3) Wednesday games and one (1) Tuesday game.

The following is a complete list of Savannah's 2024-25 regular season schedule (all times are listed in ET):

Friday, October 18 vs. Indy, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 19 at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, October 26 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 27 vs. Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 1 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, November 8 vs. Idaho, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 9 vs. Idaho, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 10 vs. Idaho, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 13 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, November 15 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 21 vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 27 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 29 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 30 at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 6 vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 8 vs. Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 11 at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday, December 13 at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 14 at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday, December 19 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 21 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 22 vs. Greenville, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, December 27 vs. Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 28 at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, December 29 at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Tuesday, December 31 vs. South Carolina, TBD

Saturday, January 4 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 5 vs. Atlanta, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 8 vs. Cincinnati, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 11 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, January 12 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, January 15 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 17 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 18 at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

ECHL/Warrior All-Star Classic Break (January 21-23)

Friday, January 24 vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 25 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 26 vs. Florida, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, January 31 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 1 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 6 vs. Trois-Rivieres, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 7 vs. Bloomington, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 8 vs. Bloomington, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 13 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 14 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 16 vs. Atlanta, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, February 21 vs. Worcester, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 22 vs. Worcester, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 28 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 1 at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 2 at Atlanta, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 5 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 7 vs. Greenville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 9 at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 12 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 14 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 16 at Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 20 vs. Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 21 vs. Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 23 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, March 28 at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 29 at Norfolk, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 2 at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April 4 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 5 vs. Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 6 at Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, April 11 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Dates are subject to change. A promotional schedule for the 2024-25 season will be released in the coming weeks. For more information, contact info@ghostpirateshockey.com or call 912-49-HAUNT.

