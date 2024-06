Thunder Announce 2024-25 Schedule

June 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced their schedule for the 2024-25 season. The 72-game campaign features road trips to Jacksonville, Savannah, South Carolina, Tahoe, Kalamazoo, Cincinnati and Wheeling. This season, the Thunder will also host two out-of-division teams, the Orlando Solar Bears and Indy Fuel.

*Schedule is subject to change*

*All times Eastern Standard Time*

OCTOBER (3)

Friday, October 18 @ Norfolk - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, October 19 @ Norfolk - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, October 26 vs. Trois-Rivieres - 7:00 p.m.

NOVEMBER (13)

Saturday, November 2 @ Trois-Rivieres - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 8 vs. Norfolk - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 9 vs. Norfolk - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 15 vs. Reading - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 vs. Reading - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 17 vs. Reading - 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 20 @ Jacksonville - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 21 @ Savannah - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 @ South Carolina - 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, November 24 @ South Carolina - 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, November 27 vs. Trois-Rivieres - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 29 vs. Reading - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 30 vs, Reading - 7:00 p.m.

DECEMBER (11)

Wednesday, December 4 vs. Worcester - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 6 vs. Norfolk - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 7 @ Reading - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 13 vs. Maine - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 14 vs. Maine - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 20 @ Reading - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 21 vs. Reading - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 27 @ Trois-Rivieres - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 28 @ Maine - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 29 @ Worcester - 3:05 p.m.

Tuesday, December 31 vs. Worcester - 3:00 p.m.

JANUARY (11)

Friday, January 3 vs. Trois-Rivieres - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 4 @ Trois-Rivieres - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 5 @ Trois-Rivieres - 3:00 p.m.

Friday, January 10 vs. Orlando - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 11 vs. Orlando - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 12 vs. Orlando - 3:00 p.m.

Friday, January 17 @ Worcester - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 25 vs. Norfolk - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 26 vs. Norfolk - 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 29 vs. Norfolk - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January @ Worcester - 7:05 p.m.

FEBRUARY (14)

Saturday, February 1 @ Reading - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 2 @ Reading - 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 6 @ Tahoe - 10:00 p.m.

Friday, February 7 @ Tahoe - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 8 @ Tahoe - 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 12 @ Trois-Rivieres - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 14 @ Trois-Rivieres - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 15 vs. Trois-Rivieres - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 16 vs. Trois-Rivieres - 3:00 p.m.

Friday, February 21 vs. Trois-Rivieres - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 22 @ Trois-Rivieres - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 23 @ Trois-Rivieres - 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 26 @ Kalamazoo - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 28 @ Wheeling - 7:10 p.m.

MARCH (14)

Saturday, March 1 @ Wheeling - 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, March 2 @ Cincinnati - 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 5 @ Reading - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 7 vs. Wheeling - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 vs. Wheeling - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 9 vs. Wheeling - 3:00 p.m.

Friday, March 14 vs. Maine - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 vs. Maine - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 21 @ Trois-Rivieres - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 22 @ Maine - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 23 @ Maine - 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 26 vs. Indy - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 28 vs. Indy - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 29 vs. Indy - 7:00 p.m.

APRIL (6)

Friday, April 4 vs. Worcester - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 5 @ Worcester - 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 6 @ Worcester - 3:05 p.m.

Friday, April 11 vs. Maine - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 vs. Maine - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 13 @ Maine - 3:00 p.m.

Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

