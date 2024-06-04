Mark Your Calendars: The 2024-25 Season Gets Underway October 18

Trois-Rivières - The (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières will launch their fourth season on October 18 when the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Reading Royals will visit Colisée Vidéotron.

The (Pittsburgh Penguins affiliate) Wheeling Nailers - who are shifting from the Western Conference's Central Division to the Eastern Conference's North Division - will be facing off against general manager and head coach Ron Choules' Lions six times, including a three-game series at Colisée Vidéotron on the final weekend of the regular season (April 11-13), the first time the West Virginians will be visiting La Belle Province.

The (Winnipeg Jets and Carolina Hurricanes affiliate) Norfolk Admirals - the team that bounced the Lions from the playoffs in April - will return to Colisée Vidéotron on January 24, but before then the Lions will have already played six games against the Admirals at the Norfolk Scope.

The Lions will be seeing plenty of the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers and (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder, with 15 games slated against each of the two teams.

Tough road trips

The Lions will have two six-game road trips, the first between December 8-22, and then again from January 10-19, with all games against North Division opponents.

There'll also be a trip to the deep south: (Vegas Golden Knights affiliate) Savannah Ghost Pirates and (Buffalo Sabres affiliate) Jacksonville Icemen will be hosting the Lions between February 6-8.

