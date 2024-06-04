Bison Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule
June 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
BLOOMINGTON - The Bloomington Bison announced today their full 72-game schedule for the 2024-25 campaign, which will be their inaugural season in the ECHL. The Bison will be in the league's Central division.
The Bison will open their first season at home on Saturday, Oct. 19 against their Central division opponent the Toledo Walleye. The regular season will close on Sunday, April 13, 2025 after their final regular season game visiting the Kalamazoo Wings. Bloomington will play 36 home games at Grossinger Motors Arena and visit opponents in eleven cities during their 36 games on the road.
The Bison will play 20 of their first 36 games at home before the All-Star break. Following the All-Star break, Bloomington will play 20 games on the road including three straight weekends on the road beginning January 25 through February 14.
Fifty-five of Bloomington's 72 games will be played against Central division rivals. The Bison will play 4 games versus the Fort Wayne Komets (two home), 12 versus the Kalamazoo Wings (seven home), 7 against the Cincinnati Cyclones (four home), 7 against the Indy Fuel (four home), 15 versus the Iowa Heartlanders (seven home), and 10 versus the Toledo Walleye (six home).
In addition to their heavy Central schedule, the Bison will play 17 games against seven opponents from the remaining divisions. That includes road games against the Atlanta Gladiators (3), the Jacksonville Icemen (2), the Savannah Ghost Pirates (2), the Worcester Railers (2), and the Wheeling Nailers (3) and home games versus the Utah Grizzlies (3), and the Tulsa Oilers (3).
The Bison will be busiest on the weekends with 64 of 72 games falling on Friday, Saturday or Sunday and only 8 games falling on weekdays. Bloomington will play three games in three days on 12 different occasions, with three of those 3-game stretches on home ice.
All home games Monday through Saturday are slated for a 7 p.m. EST puck drop, while Sunday games will start at 3 p.m. The only exception is a 10:30 a.m. game on Wednesday, March 5.
By Conference/Division:
CONFERENCE/DIVISION TOTAL GAMES # HOME GAMES # ROAD GAMES
Western Conference 61 36 25
Central Division 55 30 25
Mountain Division 6 6 0
Eastern Conference 11 0 11
North Division 5 0 5
South Division 6 0 6
By Month:
MONTH TOTAL GAMES # HOME GAMES # ROAD GAMES
October 4 3 1
November 13 6 7
December 11 5 6
January 12 7 5
February 14 5 9
March 13 7 6
April 5 3 2
By Day:
DAY TOTAL GAMES # HOME GAMES # ROAD GAMES
Monday 0 0 0
Tuesday 3 0 3
Wednesday 5 3 2
Thursday 0 0 0
Friday 24 13 11
Saturday 26 13 13
Sunday 14 7 7
By Opponent:
OPPONENT TOTAL GAMES # HOME GAMES # ROAD GAMES
Cincinnati Cyclones 7 4 3
Indy Fuel 7 4 3
Fort Wayne Komets 4 2 2
Iowa Heartlanders 15 7 8
Jacksonville Icemen 2 0 2
Kalamazoo Wings 12 7 5
Toledo Walleye 10 6 4
Tulsa Oilers 3 3 0
Wheeling Nailers 3 0 3
Savannah Ghost Pirates 2 0 2
Utah Grizzlies 3 3 0
Worcester Railers 2 0 2
Atlanta Gladiators 3 0 3
