Utah Grizzlies Release 2024-2025 Schedule
June 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The ECHL and the Utah Grizzlies have released their schedule for the 2024-2025 season. The Grizzlies home opener at Maverik Center will be on November 1, 2024 where they host the Allen Americans. The Grizzlies will play 65 of their 72 games within the Mountain Division.
The Grizzlies are celebrating their 30 th season. Ticket packages are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Schedule
*All Times Mountain. Schedule Subject to Change.
October 18, 2024 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm.
October 25, 2024 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.
October 26, 2024 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.
November 1, 2024 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.
November 2, 2024 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.
November 9, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm.
November 10, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 3:10 pm.
November 13, 2024 - Utah at Allen. 9:30 am.
November 15, 2024 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm.
November 16, 2024 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm.
November 20, 2024 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.
November 22, 2024 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.
November 23, 2024 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.
November 24, 2024 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.
November 27, 2024 - Indy at Utah. 7:10 pm.
November 29, 2024 - Indy at Utah. 7:10 pm.
November 30, 2024 - Indy at Utah. 7:10 pm.
December 4, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.
December 6, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.
December 7, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.
December 12, 2024 - Utah at Tahoe. 8:00 pm.
December 14, 2024 - Utah at Tahoe. 8:00 pm.
December 15, 2024 - Utah at Tahoe. 4:00 pm.
December 18, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm.
December 20, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm.
December 21, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm.
December 27, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.
December 28, 2024 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.
January 3, 2025 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm.
January 4, 2025 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm.
January 10, 2025 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.
January 11, 2025 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.
January 15, 2025 - Utah at Cincinnati. 5:35 pm.
January 17, 2025 - Utah at Bloomington. 6:00 pm.
January 18, 2025 - Utah at Bloomington. 6:00 pm.
January 19, 2025 - Utah at Bloomington. 3:00 pm.
January 24, 2025 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm.
January 25, 2025 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm.
January 27, 2025 - Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm.
January 31, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm.
February 1, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm.
February 3, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm.
February 6, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.
February 7, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.
February 8, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.
February 11, 2025 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.
February 14, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm.
February 15, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm.
February 17, 2025 - Idaho at Utah. 3:10 pm.
February 21, 2025 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.
February 22, 2025 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.
February 23, 2025 - Rapid City at Utah. 3:10 pm.
February 26, 2025 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm.
February 28, 2025 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm.
March 1, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.
March 2, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.
March 7, 2025 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm.
March 8, 2025 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm.
March 13, 2025 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.
March 14, 2025 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.
March 16, 2025 - Utah at Allen. 1:10 pm.
March 19, 2025 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm.
March 21, 2025 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm.
March 22, 2025 - Utah at Kansas City. 5:05 pm.
March 26, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.
March 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.
March 29, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.
April 4, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm.
April 5, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm.
April 9, 2025 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.
April 11, 2025 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.
April 12, 2025 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.
Grizzlies Games by opponents
Allen Americans - 9 games (5 home, 4 away).
Bloomington Bison - 3 games (3 Away)
Cincinnati Cyclones - 1 game (1 Away)
Idaho Steelheads - 9 games (6 home, 3 away).
Indy Fuel - 3 games (3 Home)
Kansas City Mavericks - 10 games (5 home, 5 away)
Rapid City Rush - 10 games (5 home, 5 away)
Tahoe Knight Monsters - 10 games (7 home, 3 away)
Tulsa Oilers - 8 games (2 home, 6 away)
Wichita Thunder - 9 games (3 home, 6 away).
Grizzlies Games by Day of Week
Sunday - 2 home, 5 away.
Monday - 3 home, 0 away.
Tuesday - 0 home, 1 away.
Wednesday - 4 home, 6 away.
Thursday - 0 home, 3 away.
Friday - 13 home, 11 away.
Saturday - 14 home, 10 away.
ECHL Divisional Alignment
Eastern Conference
North Division - Adirondack Thunder, Maine Mariners, Norfolk Admirals, Reading Royals, Trois-Rivières Lions, Wheeling Nailers, Worcester Railers
South Division - Atlanta Gladiators, Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, Savannah Ghost Pirates, South Carolina Stingrays
Western Conference
Central Division - Bloomington Bison, Cincinnati Cyclones, Fort Wayne Komets, Indy Fuel, Iowa Heartlanders, Kalamazoo Wings, Toledo Walleye
Mountain Division - Allen Americans, Idaho Steelheads, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Tahoe Knight Monsters, Tulsa Oilers, Utah Grizzlies, Wichita Thunder
