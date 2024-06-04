K-Wings Release 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule
June 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday the release of the club's 2024-25 ECHL regular-season schedule.
The K-Wings play 72 regular-season games, including 36 home games, starting with the Home Opener on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at Wings Event Center.
Kalamazoo's home schedule includes two (2) games in October, six (6) games in November, six (6) games in December, four (4) games in January, seven (7) games in February, eight (8) games in March, and three (3) games in April.
Thirty-one (31) of the K-Wings' 36 home games fall on weekend dates in 2024-25; nine (9) on Friday, 14 on Saturday and eight (8) on Sunday.
A full promotional schedule will be released at a later date. Promotional highlights will include the '2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Game' on Jan. 18 at 7:15 p.m. versus Toledo, the traditional 'New Year's Eve' game on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 6:00 p.m. versus Indy, 'Lavender Ice' on Nov. 30 versus Toledo, 'Rainbow Ice' on Jan. 4 versus Bloomington, 'Pink Ice' on Feb. 14 versus Bloomington, and 'Green Ice' on Mar. 15 versus Toledo.
Along with traditional road trips to face Division rivals (Bloomington, Cincinnati, Fort Wayne, Indy, Iowa, and Toledo), Kalamazoo travels south for a three-game set against the Florida Everblades from Nov. 20 thru Nov. 23 & heads to West Virginia for one game against the Wheeling Nailers on Dec. 6.
The K-Wings play 11 games outside the Central Division in 2024-25 (Adirondack, Atlanta, Florida, Reading, South Carolina, and Wheeling).
Kalamazoo Wings Group Early Bird specials, Half-Season Ticket Packages, and Business Insider Season Tickets are on sale now. More details, benefits and pricing are available by calling (269) 345-1125.
KALAMAZOO WINGS 2024-25 SCHEDULE
Saturday, Oct. 19 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Saturday, Oct. 26 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Sunday, Oct. 27 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Friday, Nov. 1 - vs. Indy Fuel
Saturday, Nov. 2 - vs. Indy Fuel
Friday, Nov. 8 - at Bloomington Bison
Saturday, Nov. 9 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Sunday, Nov. 10 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Tuesday, Nov. 12 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Friday, Nov. 15 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Saturday, Nov. 16 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Wednesday, Nov. 20 - at Florida Everblades
Friday, Nov. 22 - at Florida Everblades
Saturday, Nov. 23 - at Florida Everblades
Wednesday, Nov. 27 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Friday, Nov. 29 - at Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Nov. 30 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Friday, Dec. 6 - at Wheeling Nailers
Saturday, Dec. 7 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Saturday, Dec. 14 - at Indy Fuel
Sunday, Dec. 15 - vs. Indy Fuel
Friday, Dec. 20 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Saturday, Dec. 21 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Sunday, Dec. 22 - vs. Wheeling Nailers
Friday, Dec. 27 - vs. Bloomington Bison
Saturday, Dec. 28 - at Bloomington Bison
Sunday, Dec. 29 - at Bloomington Bison
Tuesday, Dec. 31 - vs. Indy Fuel
Friday, Jan. 3 - at Indy Fuel
Saturday, Jan. 4 - vs. Bloomington Bison
Sunday, Jan. 4 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Wednesday, Jan. 8 - at Indy Fuel
Friday, Jan. 10 - at Iowa Heartlanders
Saturday, Jan. 11 - at Bloomington Bison
Friday, Jan. 17 - at Indy Fuel
Saturday, Jan. 18 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Friday, Jan. 24 - at Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Jan. 25 - vs. Indy Fuel
Sunday, Jan. 26 - vs. Bloomington Bison
Friday, Jan. 31 - at Iowa Heartlanders
Saturday, Feb. 1 - at Iowa Heartlanders
Sunday, Feb. 2 - at Iowa Heartlanders
Friday, Feb. 7 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders
Saturday, Feb. 8 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders
Friday, Feb. 14 - vs. Bloomington Bison
Saturday, Feb. 15 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Sunday, Feb. 16 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Wednesday, Feb. 19 - vs. Reading Royals
Friday, Feb. 21 - at Toledo Walleye
Saturday, Feb. 22 - at Toledo Walleye
Wednesday, Feb. 26 - vs. Adirondack Thunder
Friday, Feb. 28 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders
Saturday, Mar. 1 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Sunday, Mar. 2 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, Mar. 7 - vs. Atlanta Gladiators
Saturday, Mar. 8 - vs. Atlanta Gladiators
Sunday, Mar. 9 - at Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, Mar. 14 - at Indy Fuel
Saturday, Mar. 15 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Sunday, Mar. 16 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Friday, Mar. 21 - at Bloomington Bison
Saturday, Mar. 22 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Sunday, Mar. 23 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Wednesday, Mar. 26 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Friday, Mar. 28 - vs. South Carolina Stingrays
Saturday, Mar. 29 - vs. South Carolina Stingrays
Tuesday, Apr. 1 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets
Friday, Apr. 4 - at Cincinnati Cyclones
Saturday, Apr. 5 - at Bloomington Bison
Sunday, Apr. 6. at Bloomington Bison
Friday, Apr. 11 - at Indy Fuel
Saturday, Apr. 12 - vs. Indy Fuel
Sunday, Apr. 13 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders
