K-Wings Release 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

June 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday the release of the club's 2024-25 ECHL regular-season schedule.

The K-Wings play 72 regular-season games, including 36 home games, starting with the Home Opener on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo's home schedule includes two (2) games in October, six (6) games in November, six (6) games in December, four (4) games in January, seven (7) games in February, eight (8) games in March, and three (3) games in April.

Thirty-one (31) of the K-Wings' 36 home games fall on weekend dates in 2024-25; nine (9) on Friday, 14 on Saturday and eight (8) on Sunday.

A full promotional schedule will be released at a later date. Promotional highlights will include the '2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Game' on Jan. 18 at 7:15 p.m. versus Toledo, the traditional 'New Year's Eve' game on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 6:00 p.m. versus Indy, 'Lavender Ice' on Nov. 30 versus Toledo, 'Rainbow Ice' on Jan. 4 versus Bloomington, 'Pink Ice' on Feb. 14 versus Bloomington, and 'Green Ice' on Mar. 15 versus Toledo.

Along with traditional road trips to face Division rivals (Bloomington, Cincinnati, Fort Wayne, Indy, Iowa, and Toledo), Kalamazoo travels south for a three-game set against the Florida Everblades from Nov. 20 thru Nov. 23 & heads to West Virginia for one game against the Wheeling Nailers on Dec. 6.

The K-Wings play 11 games outside the Central Division in 2024-25 (Adirondack, Atlanta, Florida, Reading, South Carolina, and Wheeling).

Kalamazoo Wings Group Early Bird specials, Half-Season Ticket Packages, and Business Insider Season Tickets are on sale now. More details, benefits and pricing are available by calling (269) 345-1125.

KALAMAZOO WINGS 2024-25 SCHEDULE

Saturday, Oct. 19 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Saturday, Oct. 26 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Sunday, Oct. 27 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, Nov. 1 - vs. Indy Fuel

Saturday, Nov. 2 - vs. Indy Fuel

Friday, Nov. 8 - at Bloomington Bison

Saturday, Nov. 9 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Sunday, Nov. 10 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Tuesday, Nov. 12 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, Nov. 15 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Saturday, Nov. 16 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Wednesday, Nov. 20 - at Florida Everblades

Friday, Nov. 22 - at Florida Everblades

Saturday, Nov. 23 - at Florida Everblades

Wednesday, Nov. 27 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, Nov. 29 - at Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Nov. 30 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Friday, Dec. 6 - at Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, Dec. 7 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Saturday, Dec. 14 - at Indy Fuel

Sunday, Dec. 15 - vs. Indy Fuel

Friday, Dec. 20 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Saturday, Dec. 21 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Sunday, Dec. 22 - vs. Wheeling Nailers

Friday, Dec. 27 - vs. Bloomington Bison

Saturday, Dec. 28 - at Bloomington Bison

Sunday, Dec. 29 - at Bloomington Bison

Tuesday, Dec. 31 - vs. Indy Fuel

Friday, Jan. 3 - at Indy Fuel

Saturday, Jan. 4 - vs. Bloomington Bison

Sunday, Jan. 4 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Wednesday, Jan. 8 - at Indy Fuel

Friday, Jan. 10 - at Iowa Heartlanders

Saturday, Jan. 11 - at Bloomington Bison

Friday, Jan. 17 - at Indy Fuel

Saturday, Jan. 18 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Friday, Jan. 24 - at Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Jan. 25 - vs. Indy Fuel

Sunday, Jan. 26 - vs. Bloomington Bison

Friday, Jan. 31 - at Iowa Heartlanders

Saturday, Feb. 1 - at Iowa Heartlanders

Sunday, Feb. 2 - at Iowa Heartlanders

Friday, Feb. 7 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders

Saturday, Feb. 8 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders

Friday, Feb. 14 - vs. Bloomington Bison

Saturday, Feb. 15 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Sunday, Feb. 16 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Wednesday, Feb. 19 - vs. Reading Royals

Friday, Feb. 21 - at Toledo Walleye

Saturday, Feb. 22 - at Toledo Walleye

Wednesday, Feb. 26 - vs. Adirondack Thunder

Friday, Feb. 28 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders

Saturday, Mar. 1 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Sunday, Mar. 2 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, Mar. 7 - vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Saturday, Mar. 8 - vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Sunday, Mar. 9 - at Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, Mar. 14 - at Indy Fuel

Saturday, Mar. 15 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Sunday, Mar. 16 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Friday, Mar. 21 - at Bloomington Bison

Saturday, Mar. 22 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Sunday, Mar. 23 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Wednesday, Mar. 26 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, Mar. 28 - vs. South Carolina Stingrays

Saturday, Mar. 29 - vs. South Carolina Stingrays

Tuesday, Apr. 1 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Friday, Apr. 4 - at Cincinnati Cyclones

Saturday, Apr. 5 - at Bloomington Bison

Sunday, Apr. 6. at Bloomington Bison

Friday, Apr. 11 - at Indy Fuel

Saturday, Apr. 12 - vs. Indy Fuel

Sunday, Apr. 13 - vs. Iowa Heartlanders

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.