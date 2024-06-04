Stingrays Unveil 2024-25 Season Schedule
June 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced their 2024-25 regular season schedule.
The 32nd season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins with the home opener at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, October 19, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. For a second straight season, the Stingrays will celebrate Opening Night with a Hock-Tober Fest Pregame Party from 4-6 pm.
The Stingrays' home schedule is highlighted by 13 Saturday night matchups, 7 Friday night games, and 12 Sunday matinees. South Carolina will also host 4 Wednesday contests this season. All Friday night home games will begin at 7:05 pm, Saturday home games at 6:05 pm, and Sunday home games at 3:05 pm. On Wednesday, February 19, the Stingrays will host the Worcester Railers for the team's annual Education Day game, presented by MUSC Health, at 10:30 am.
All dates, times, and opponents on the 2024-25 schedule are subject to change.
South Carolina's promotional schedule for the 2024-25 season will be announced later in the summer. Below is an extended breakdown of the regular season slate.
2024-25 Schedule Breakdown: Most Common Opponent: Greenville (12 games) Longest Homestand: 6 games (Oct. 26-Nov.8) Busiest Months: November and March (15 games)
By Opponent: Greenville (12), Savannah (9), Atlanta (9), Jacksonville (8), Florida (8), Orlando (7), Norfolk (4), Worcester (4), Rapid City (3), Adirondack (2), Maine (2), Kalamazoo (2), Wheeling (1), Reading (1).
By Month: October (4), November (15), December (11), January (12), February (10), March (15), April (5).
2024-25 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-7418.
