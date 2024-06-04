Icemen Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Game Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today the team's complete 2024-2025 game schedule. Schedule is listed below and attached is a printable calendar version of the schedule. Please note, game schedule is subject to change.

The Icemen will play a 72-game regular season schedule (36 home, 36 away). The team will play a family-friendly home schedule comprised of ten Friday games, 13, Saturday games, four Sunday afternoon contests, six Wednesday games, two Tuesday games and a Thursday morning game.

Most Tuesday through Saturday home games begin at 7:00 p.m., while Sunday afternoon games are set to begin at 3:00 p.m. Two exceptions to this will be the Thursday, November 14 th and Tuesday, February 4 th games which are slated for a 10:30 a.m. start time.

The Icemen will open the 2024-25 season at home on Saturday, October 19 th against the Florida Everblades. All home games will be played at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Icemen will host two preseason exhibition games at the Community First Igloo in Jacksonville on October 11 th & 12 th

In addition to hosting all their South Division Foes, the Icemen will host the North Division's Adirondack Thunder (November 20 th) and Trois-Rivieres Lions (February 7 th & 8 th). The Icemen will also host the expansion Bloomington Bison on February 4 th.

The Icemen will travel for three out-of-division road trips. Jacksonville will face the expansion Tahoe Knight Monsters on October 24 th & 25 th for the opening home game for the Knight Monsters in Stateline, Nevada. Jacksonville also has trips to Reading (January 17 th, 18 th, & 20 th) and at Allen (March 7 th, 8 th & 9 th).

The following is a complete listing of the Icemen's 2024-2025 Game Schedule:

**Home Games in Bold

*** Schedule is subject to change

**** All Times Eastern

Preseason Games

Friday, October 11 vs. Savannah, Time TBD (Played at Community First Igloo in JAX)

Saturday, October 12 vs Savannah Time TBD (Played at Community First Igloo in JAX)

2024-25 Regular Season

Saturday, October 19 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. (Opening Night)

Thursday, October 24 at Tahoe, 10:00 p.m.

Friday, October 25 at Tahoe, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 2 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 8 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 9 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 14 vs. Orlando, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, November 15 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 20, vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 22, at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 24 at Greenville 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, November 27 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 29 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 30 vs. 7:00 p.m. vs. Greenville

Tuesday, December 3 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 6 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 7 at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 11 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 13 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 14 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 18 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 19 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 21 at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 27 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 28 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, December 29 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, January 3 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 4 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 5 at S. Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, January 8 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 10 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 11 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 17 at Reading, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 18 at Reading, 7:00 p.m.

Monday, January 20 at Reading, 1:00 p.m.

Friday, January 24 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 25 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 31 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 1 at Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 2 at Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 4 vs. Bloomington, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, February 7 vs. Trois-Rivieres, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 8 vs. Trois-Rivieres, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 12 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 15 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 16 at S. Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, February 21 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 22 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 23 vs. Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, February 28 vs. Savannah at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 1 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 2 vs. Greenville, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, March 7 at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday, March 9 at Allen, 3:10 p.m.

Friday, March 14 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 16 vs. Florida, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 19 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday March 22 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 23 at S. Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 26 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 28 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 29 at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 2 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April 4 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 6 at Atlanta, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, April 11 at Savannah 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 13 vs. Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Full and partial ticket packages for the 2024-25 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

