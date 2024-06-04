Americans Announce 2024-2025 Schedule
June 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, entering their 16th season of professional hockey are proud to announce their 2024-2025 regular season schedule.
The Americans will open the regular season on the road in Tulsa, on Thursday, October 24th. The home opener will be the following night against the Kansas City Mavericks, who make a stop in Texas for a two-game weekend set on October 25th and 26th.
In November, the Americans will play five of their 12 scheduled games on home ice with three games against the Utah Grizzlies (November 13 th, 15 th and 16 th), and two against the Tulsa Oilers (November 9 th and 23 rd).
In December, the Americans welcome the expansion Tahoe Knight Monsters to the Classic of Texoma Rink of Red on December 3rd and 4th, with the Kansas City Mavericks headed back to Texas right after Christmas, on December 27th and 28th, with the rival Idaho Steelheads here for the traditional New Year's Eve battle on Tuesday December 31st.
In January, following the All-Star Break, the Americans face-off for five straight games against Mountain Division rival the Rapid City Rush, with three of the five games in Allen (January 29th -February 1st).
In February, the Worcester Railers make their second-ever visit to Texas, with a three-game weekend set starting on Valentine's Day.
The Americans will play only four home games in March, with three of the four against the Jacksonville Icemen, who will be making their first-ever appearance in North Texas. The only other meeting between the two teams came in February of 2018, when the Americans beat the Icemen 3-1 in Jacksonville.
The final month of the regular season features all divisional foes with six of the seven games in April on home ice, with three straight against the Tulsa Oilers to end the regular season (April 9th - 12th).
The Americans will feature TWO, School Day Games this season, with the first one on October 30th at 10:00 AM against Wichita, and the second coming on November 13th, also at 10:00 AM against Utah.
The Americans will make their first and only visit to Tahoe, at the end of February, for a three-game weekend series against the Knight Monsters (February 28th - March 3rd).
Outside the Mountain Division, the Americans will take a three-game trip to Indiana in December to face the Indy Fuel, on Friday, December 13th, with a pair of weekend games in Fort Wayne on December 14th and 15th.
For information on Group and Season Tickets contact the Americans office at 972-912-1000 or visit the Allen Americans website.
