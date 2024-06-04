ECHL Releases 2024-25 Schedule

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that the 2024-25 season opens with eight games on Friday, Oct. 18 and continues with 11 games on Saturday, Oct. 19 with Opening Weekend concluding with four games on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Formed in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league that will have 29 teams in 22 states and one Canadian province playing 1,044 games from Oct. 18, 2024 to April 13, 2025. It marks the most games in the League since 31 teams played 1,116 games during the 2003-04 season.

Two expansion teams join the ECHL for the 2024-25 season with the Bloomington Bison opening their home schedule on Saturday, Oct. 19 against Toledo and the Tahoe Knight Monsters hosting their first-ever home game on Thursday, Oct. 24 versus Jacksonville. The Indy Fuel move into the newly-constructed Fishers Event Center, and following a season-opening 15-game road trip, will play their first game in the new venue on Friday, Dec. 6 against Iowa.

Opening Night on Friday, Oct. 18 features Greenville entertaining Orlando, Idaho welcoming Utah, Iowa taking on Fort Wayne, Maine hosting Wheeling, Norfolk entertaining Adirondack, Savannah welcoming Indy, Trois-Rivières taking on Reading and Wichita hosting Kansas City.

In addition to Bloomington, seven other teams open their home schedule on Saturday, Oct. 19 as Atlanta takes on Indy, Jacksonville welcomes Florida, Kalamazoo entertains Cincinnati, Kansas City hosts Wichita, South Carolina takes on Savannah, Tulsa welcomes Rapid City and Worcester entertains Reading.

Friday, Oct. 25 sees four teams open the home portion of the schedule with Allen entertaining Kansas City, Florida welcoming Atlanta, Fort Wayne hosting Cincinnati and Rapid City taking on Utah.

There are four home openers slated for Saturday, Oct. 26 as Adirondack welcomes Trois-Rivières, Cincinnati entertains Indy, Orlando hosts Savannah and Reading takes on Wheeling.

The third weekend of the season sees a pair of home openers on Friday, Nov. 1 with Toledo taking on Wheeling and Utah hosting Allen while Wheeling plays its first home game on Saturday, Nov. 2 versus Bloomington.

The ECHL also has announced the updated divisional alignment for the 2024-25 season:

Eastern Conference

North Division - Adirondack Thunder, Maine Mariners, Norfolk Admirals, Reading Royals, Trois-Rivières Lions, Wheeling Nailers, Worcester Railers

South Division - Atlanta Gladiators, Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, Savannah Ghost Pirates, South Carolina Stingrays

Western Conference

Central Division - Bloomington Bison, Cincinnati Cyclones, Fort Wayne Komets, Indy Fuel, Iowa Heartlanders, Kalamazoo Wings, Toledo Walleye

Mountain Division - Allen Americans, Idaho Steelheads, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Tahoe Knight Monsters, Tulsa Oilers, Utah Grizzlies, Wichita Thunder

