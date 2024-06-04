Heartlanders 2024-25 Schedule Announced

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced the team's 2024-25 regular season schedule, which begins at Xtream Arena on Friday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. against Fort Wayne. The Heartlanders open the season with back-to-back home games against the Komets on Oct. 18-19 at Xtream Arena. Iowa plays 36 home games at Xtream Arena in the 2024-25 season.

Make sure you're here: The Heartlanders are actively planning theme nights and a promotional schedule for the 2024-25 season, with details announced in the coming weeks. Full-season ticket plans are currently on-sale, and deposits can be placed for partial season-plans and group outings. Call 319-855-1775 or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets/ticket-plans to place a deposit on season tickets and learn more about becoming a season ticket member.

Game times: All weekday home games begin at 7:00 p.m., except for the club's annual Field Trip Day at 10:35 a.m. on Nov. 20. Saturday home games start at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday home games feature 3:00 p.m. puck drops.

Weekend Home Games: The Heartlanders play 31 of their 36 home games on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays this season, the most in any season in team history. Iowa had its highest average attendance in team history last season, and the weekend home games give the club an opportunity to build on last season's success.

New rivals: Iowa takes on the Bloomington Bison 15 times this season, the Heartlanders' most-common opponent in the 2024-25 season. Bloomington is starting its inaugural season and will play in Bloomington, Illinois, a three-hour drive from Coralville. The Bison are Iowa's closest geographical rival ever, and the clubs face off eight times at Xtream Arena this season. The Heartlanders will also face the Tahoe Knight Monsters, another new ECHL team, in Coralville on Jan. 17-19. The Norfolk Admiral make their first trip to the Heartland on Apr. 4-6 at Xtream Arena.

Breakdown: The Heartlanders play 52 of their 72 games against the Central Division. That includes eight home games vs. Bloomington, five vs. Fort Wayne, four against Toledo, Cincinnati and Kalamazoo and two against Indy. Of note, the Wheeling Nailers have moved to the North Division for this season and the Heartlanders only play Wheeling twice on the road. In total, Iowa faces 13 ECHL teams this season. The Central Division now consists of Iowa, Bloomington, Cincinnati, Fort Wayne, Indy, Kalamazoo and Toledo.

2024-25 schedule (home games bolded, all times central)

October 2024 (3 home games, 1 road game)

Friday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne

Saturday, October 19 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne

Friday, October 25 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington

Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington

November 2024 (6 home games, 6 road games)

Saturday, November 2 at 7:05 p.m. at Tulsa

Sunday, November 3 at 4:05 p.m. at Tulsa

Saturday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington

Sunday, November 10 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington

Tuesday, November 12 at 10:35 a.m. at Kansas City

Friday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wichita

Saturday, November 16 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wichita

Sunday, November 17 at 4:00 p.m. at Bloomington

Wednesday, November 20 at 10:35 a.m. vs. Bloomington

Saturday, November 23 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington

Wednesday, November 27 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington

Saturday, November 30 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington

December 2024 (4 home games, 8 road games)

Sunday, December 1 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington

Wednesday, December 4 at 6:15 p.m. at Toledo

Friday, December 6 at 6:00 p.m. at Indy

Saturday, December 7 at 6:00 p.m. at Indy

Wednesday, December 11 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Toledo

Friday, December 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Toledo

Wednesday, December 18 at 6:35 p.m. at Cincinnati

Friday, December 20 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington

Saturday, December 21 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington

Friday, December 27 at 6:15 p.m. at Toledo

Saturday, December 28 at 6:10 p.m. at Wheeling

Sunday, December 29 at 3:10 p.m. at Wheeling

January 2025 (7 home games, 6 road games)

Friday, January 3 at 7:05 p.m. at Wichita

Saturday, January 4 at 7:05 p.m. at Wichita

Sunday, January 5 at 4:05 p.m. at Wichita

Friday, January 10 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo

Saturday, January 11 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Indy

Sunday, January 12 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Indy

Friday, January 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Tahoe

Saturday, January 18 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Tahoe

Sunday, January 19 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Tahoe

Friday, January 24 at 6:35 p.m. at Cincinnati

Saturday, January 25 at 6:15 p.m. at Toledo

Sunday, January 26 at 4:15 p.m. at Toledo

Friday, January 31 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo

February 2025 (6 home games, 7 road games)

Saturday, February 1 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo

Sunday, February 2 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo

Wednesday, February 5 at 6:35 p.m. at Cincinnati

Friday, February 7 at 6:00 p.m. at Kalamazoo

Saturday, February 8 at 6:00 p.m. at Kalamazoo

Wednesday, February 12 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati

Friday, February 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Toledo

Saturday, February 15 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Toledo

Wednesday, February 19 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington

Friday, February 21 at 6:35 p.m. at Cincinnati

Saturday, February 22 at 6:35 p.m. at Cincinnati

Sunday, February 23 at 4:15 p.m. at Toledo

Friday, February 28 at 6:00 p.m. at Kalamazoo

March 2025 (4 home games, 7 road games)

Saturday, March 1 at 6:00 p.m. at Indy

Sunday, March 2 at 4:00 p.m. at Indy

Friday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington

Saturday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington

Thursday, March 13 at 8:05 p.m. at Rapid City

Friday, March 14 at 8:05 p.m. at Rapid City

Saturday, March 15 at 8:05 p.m. at Rapid City

Friday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne

Saturday, March 22 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne

Sunday, March 23 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne

Sunday, March 30 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Wichita

April 2025 (6 home games, 1 road game)

Friday, April 4 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk

Saturday, April 5 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk

Sunday, April 6 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk

Wednesday, Apr. 9 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati

Friday, April 11 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati

Saturday, April 12 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati

Sunday, April 13 at 2:00 p.m. at Kalamazoo

Join the fun at Xtream Arena in the 2024-25 season

The Iowa Heartlanders open the 2024-25 season with back-to-back home games against the Fort Wayne Komets Friday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6:00 p.m. View the full schedule here! Full-season ticket plans are currently on-sale, and deposits can be placed for partial season-plans and group outings. Call 319-855-1775 or visit https://iowaheartlanders.com/tickets/ticket-plans to place a deposit on season tickets and learn more about becoming a season ticket member.

Stay tuned to Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) for upcoming theme night announcements and promotional calendar updates. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates ahead of the start of the 2024-25 season.

