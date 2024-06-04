Heartlanders 2024-25 Schedule Announced
June 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced the team's 2024-25 regular season schedule, which begins at Xtream Arena on Friday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. against Fort Wayne. The Heartlanders open the season with back-to-back home games against the Komets on Oct. 18-19 at Xtream Arena. Iowa plays 36 home games at Xtream Arena in the 2024-25 season.
Make sure you're here: The Heartlanders are actively planning theme nights and a promotional schedule for the 2024-25 season, with details announced in the coming weeks. Full-season ticket plans are currently on-sale, and deposits can be placed for partial season-plans and group outings. Call 319-855-1775 or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets/ticket-plans to place a deposit on season tickets and learn more about becoming a season ticket member.
Game times: All weekday home games begin at 7:00 p.m., except for the club's annual Field Trip Day at 10:35 a.m. on Nov. 20. Saturday home games start at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday home games feature 3:00 p.m. puck drops.
Weekend Home Games: The Heartlanders play 31 of their 36 home games on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays this season, the most in any season in team history. Iowa had its highest average attendance in team history last season, and the weekend home games give the club an opportunity to build on last season's success.
New rivals: Iowa takes on the Bloomington Bison 15 times this season, the Heartlanders' most-common opponent in the 2024-25 season. Bloomington is starting its inaugural season and will play in Bloomington, Illinois, a three-hour drive from Coralville. The Bison are Iowa's closest geographical rival ever, and the clubs face off eight times at Xtream Arena this season. The Heartlanders will also face the Tahoe Knight Monsters, another new ECHL team, in Coralville on Jan. 17-19. The Norfolk Admiral make their first trip to the Heartland on Apr. 4-6 at Xtream Arena.
Breakdown: The Heartlanders play 52 of their 72 games against the Central Division. That includes eight home games vs. Bloomington, five vs. Fort Wayne, four against Toledo, Cincinnati and Kalamazoo and two against Indy. Of note, the Wheeling Nailers have moved to the North Division for this season and the Heartlanders only play Wheeling twice on the road. In total, Iowa faces 13 ECHL teams this season. The Central Division now consists of Iowa, Bloomington, Cincinnati, Fort Wayne, Indy, Kalamazoo and Toledo.
2024-25 schedule (home games bolded, all times central)
October 2024 (3 home games, 1 road game)
Friday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne
Saturday, October 19 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne
Friday, October 25 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington
Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington
November 2024 (6 home games, 6 road games)
Saturday, November 2 at 7:05 p.m. at Tulsa
Sunday, November 3 at 4:05 p.m. at Tulsa
Saturday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington
Sunday, November 10 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington
Tuesday, November 12 at 10:35 a.m. at Kansas City
Friday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wichita
Saturday, November 16 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wichita
Sunday, November 17 at 4:00 p.m. at Bloomington
Wednesday, November 20 at 10:35 a.m. vs. Bloomington
Saturday, November 23 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington
Wednesday, November 27 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington
Saturday, November 30 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington
December 2024 (4 home games, 8 road games)
Sunday, December 1 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington
Wednesday, December 4 at 6:15 p.m. at Toledo
Friday, December 6 at 6:00 p.m. at Indy
Saturday, December 7 at 6:00 p.m. at Indy
Wednesday, December 11 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Toledo
Friday, December 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Toledo
Wednesday, December 18 at 6:35 p.m. at Cincinnati
Friday, December 20 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington
Saturday, December 21 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington
Friday, December 27 at 6:15 p.m. at Toledo
Saturday, December 28 at 6:10 p.m. at Wheeling
Sunday, December 29 at 3:10 p.m. at Wheeling
January 2025 (7 home games, 6 road games)
Friday, January 3 at 7:05 p.m. at Wichita
Saturday, January 4 at 7:05 p.m. at Wichita
Sunday, January 5 at 4:05 p.m. at Wichita
Friday, January 10 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo
Saturday, January 11 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Indy
Sunday, January 12 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Indy
Friday, January 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Tahoe
Saturday, January 18 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Tahoe
Sunday, January 19 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Tahoe
Friday, January 24 at 6:35 p.m. at Cincinnati
Saturday, January 25 at 6:15 p.m. at Toledo
Sunday, January 26 at 4:15 p.m. at Toledo
Friday, January 31 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo
February 2025 (6 home games, 7 road games)
Saturday, February 1 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo
Sunday, February 2 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo
Wednesday, February 5 at 6:35 p.m. at Cincinnati
Friday, February 7 at 6:00 p.m. at Kalamazoo
Saturday, February 8 at 6:00 p.m. at Kalamazoo
Wednesday, February 12 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati
Friday, February 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Toledo
Saturday, February 15 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Toledo
Wednesday, February 19 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington
Friday, February 21 at 6:35 p.m. at Cincinnati
Saturday, February 22 at 6:35 p.m. at Cincinnati
Sunday, February 23 at 4:15 p.m. at Toledo
Friday, February 28 at 6:00 p.m. at Kalamazoo
March 2025 (4 home games, 7 road games)
Saturday, March 1 at 6:00 p.m. at Indy
Sunday, March 2 at 4:00 p.m. at Indy
Friday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington
Saturday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington
Thursday, March 13 at 8:05 p.m. at Rapid City
Friday, March 14 at 8:05 p.m. at Rapid City
Saturday, March 15 at 8:05 p.m. at Rapid City
Friday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne
Saturday, March 22 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne
Sunday, March 23 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne
Sunday, March 30 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Wichita
April 2025 (6 home games, 1 road game)
Friday, April 4 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk
Saturday, April 5 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk
Sunday, April 6 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk
Wednesday, Apr. 9 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati
Friday, April 11 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati
Saturday, April 12 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati
Sunday, April 13 at 2:00 p.m. at Kalamazoo
Join the fun at Xtream Arena in the 2024-25 season
The Iowa Heartlanders open the 2024-25 season with back-to-back home games against the Fort Wayne Komets Friday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6:00 p.m.
Stay tuned to Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) for upcoming theme night announcements and promotional calendar updates. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates ahead of the start of the 2024-25 season.
