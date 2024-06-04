Royals Release 2024-25 Schedule

June 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced the team's full 2024-25 regular season schedule. The 23rd season of Royals hockey starts on the road against the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. The game marks the 16th time in 23 seasons the Royals have opened their campaign with an away game. The Royals are 8-11-3-0 all-time in season openers with a 5-9-2 record in season openers on the road.

The season opener begins a three-game weekend road-trip continuing in Worcester against the Railers on Saturday, October 19 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, October 20 at 3:05 p.m.

Home Opener:

The Royals player their home opener at Santander Arena on Saturday, October 26 at 7:00 p.m. against the Wheeling Nailers. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Nailers which concludes on Sunday, October 27 at 3:00 p.m. The Royals hoist a record of 9-9-1-3 in home openers with their last home opener victory coming against the Norfolk Admirals, 6-4, on October 23 of the 2021-22 season.

North Division Alignment:

The North Division welcomes back the Wheeling Nailers to fulfill the seven-team division. The Royals 2024-25 divisional opponents (games vs.) include the Adirondack Thunder (11), Maine Mariners (12), Norfolk Admirals (10), Trois-Rivières Lions (8), Wheeling Nailers (11), and the Worcester Railers (9).

Reading plays 36 games at the Santander Arena. Royals365 season memberships and mini-plan memberships are available by calling 610-898-7825.

Quick Facts:

Home Weekend Warriors: During the regular season, the Reading Royals will play 14 Saturday games, 11 Friday games, and 6 Sunday games at Santander Arena.

It's been awhile: Notable uncommon opponents the Royals will see during the 2024-25 season include the Jacksonville Icemen, Fort Wayne Komets, South Carolina Stingrays and Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Out of the four teams, the Royals will only host Jacksonville. The Icemen make their return to Santander Arena on Friday, January 17 for the start of a three-game series continuing on Saturday, January 18 and Monday January 20. The Royals last faced-off against the Icemen in Jacksonville on March 2, 2018 (6-1 L). The Royals last hosted the Icemen on November 11, 2017 (5-1 W) at Santander Arena.

The Royals last faced off against Fort Wayne on March 14, 2018 (5-4 OTL), South Carolina on November 8, 2017 (2-1 L), and Greenville on February 26, 2017 (6-3 L).

MLK Day: The Royals will play its traditional Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Game against the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday, January 17 at 1:00 p.m. at Santander Arena

Education Day: Reading announced its fifth annual Education Day Game will be played vs. Norfolk on Tuesday, February 4 at 10:30 a.m. The day will feature an educational component and discounted tickets for K-12 Students. To sign your classroom up today, visit: Royals Education Day.

19th Annual Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament: The Royals will host the 19th Swing into the Season Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, October 14 at 9:30 a.m. at Heidelberg Country Club. All proceeds will go to Slapshot Charities, the charitable arm of the Reading Royals. To register and learn more, visit: Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament.

2024-25 Season Memberships

Royals365 Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

