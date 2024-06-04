Idaho Steelheads Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), announced today the team's 2024-25 regular season schedule.

The Steelheads will begin the campaign in Boise on Friday, October 18th vs. the Utah Grizzlies at the Idaho Central Arena for a 7:10 p.m. puck drop. Idaho is slated to play 36 regular season home games at the Idaho Central Arena.

27 of the 36 Steelheads home games will be played on either Friday or Saturday with Idaho welcoming nine different home opponents to the Idaho Central Arena during the seven-month regular season which runs from October 18th through April 12th.

Idaho will host a season long six-game homestand from December 11th-21st and will embark on a season long seven-game road trip from March 26th-April 6th making stops in Tahoe, Allen, and Tulsa.

Full breakdown of opponents this season:

14X - Rapid City (9 home, 5 away)

12X - Tahoe (5 home, 7 away)

9X - Tulsa (5 home, 4 away)

9X - Utah (3 home, 6 away)

6X - Allen (3 home, 3 away)

6X - Kansas City (3 home, 3 away)

4X - Wichita (2 home, 2 away)

3X - Toledo (3 home)

3X - Savannah (3 away)

3X - Trois-Rivières (3 away)

3X - Florida (3 home)

