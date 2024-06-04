Railers Opening Night Announced for October 19th

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today the 2024-25 regular season schedule. Fans can look forward to the return of hockey at the DCU Center against the Reading Royals on Opening Weekend, Oct. 19 at 6:05 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 3:05 p.m.

"The groundwork for the upcoming season is underway," said Railers Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers. "We look forward to celebrating year seven alongside the best fans in ECHL hockey."

This year marks 30 years of professional hockey in Worcester. The season will feature 36 unique themes, lots of giveaways, and action-packed hockey. The Railers are excited to launch their new 6:05 p.m. start time for all 13 Saturday home games this season. The Railers will begin unveiling the top theme nights of the season as part of the 'starting lineup' of promotional games on Wed., June 12. Fans enrolled in the Railers e-newsletter will have exclusive access to offers and promotions. To subscribe, please click here.

The 2024-25 schedule will feature 12 total opponents, including six out-of-division teams. The Atlanta Gladiators, South Carolina Stingrays, and Bloomington Bison make up the three out-of-division teams which are set to travel to the DCU Center this season. The Wheeling Nailers have re-joined the North Division for the 2024-25 season and will return to Worcester for the first time since 2019.

All 36 home games will be played at the ASM Global managed DCU Center. All 72 games home and away will be broadcast on the Railers radio affiliate, 98.9 NASH Icon. For the full schedule of upcoming games, click here.

The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

