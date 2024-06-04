Admirals Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule
June 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced their schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season on Tuesday morning.
The Admirals will play a 72-game regular season schedule comprised of 24 Friday games, 23 Saturday games, 13 Sunday games, eight Wednesday games, three Tuesday games, and one Thursday game.
All home games on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday will be a 7:05 PM start time with Sunday at 3:05 PM.
Along with the traditional road trips to the North division cities (Adirondack, Maine, Reading, Trois-Rivières, Worcester), Norfolk will travel to three South division cities (Atlanta, Greenville, Savannah). Additionally, the Admirals will be making their first trip to Iowa for a three-game series against the Heartlanders.
With the additions of the Tahoe Lake Monsters and Bloomington Bison to the ECHL, the Wheeling Nailers will be transitioning from the Central to the North Division.
A full promotional schedule for home games will be released at a later date and time.
Norfolk Admirals 2024-25 Schedule
October 2024 (3 Home, 2 Away):
Friday, October 18 - vs. Adirondack Thunder
Saturday, October 19 - vs. Adirondack Thunder
Friday, October 25 - at Maine Mariners
Saturday, October 25 - at Maine Mariners
Wednesday, October 30 - vs. Worcester Railers
November 2024 (8 Home, 5 Away):
Friday, November 1 - vs. Worcester Railers
Sunday, November 3 - vs. Worcester Railers
Wednesday, November 6 - at Reading Royals
Friday, November 8 - at Adirondack Thunder
Saturday, November 9 - at Adirondack Thunder
Sunday, November 10 - at Worcester Railers
Friday, November 15 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Saturday, November 16 - vs. Toledo Walleye
Wednesday, November 20 - vs. Reading Royals
Friday, November 22 - at Reading Royals
Wednesday, November 27- vs Maine Mariners
Friday, November 29- vs Maine Mariners
Saturday, November 30- vs Maine Mariners
December 2024 (6 Home, 6 Away):
Friday, December 6 - at Adirondack Thunder
Sunday, December 8 - at Worcester Railers
Friday, December 13 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Saturday, December 14 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Sunday, December 15 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
Friday, December 20 - vs. Trois-Rivières Lions
Saturday, December 21 - vs. Trois-Rivières Lions
Sunday, December 22 - vs. Trois-Rivières Lions
Friday, December 27 - at Savannah Ghost Pirates
Saturday, December 28 - at Atlanta Gladiators
Sunday, December 29 - at Atlanta Gladiators
Tuesday, December 31 - at Greenville Swamp Rabbits
January 2025 (6 Home, Away):
Friday, January 3 - vs. Wheeling Nailers
Saturday, January 4 - vs. Wheeling Nailers
Saturday, January 11 - at Maine Mariners
Sunday, January 12 - at Maine Mariners
Friday, January 17 - vs. Trois-Rivières Lions
Saturday, January 18 - vs. Trois-Rivières Lions
Sunday, January 19 - vs. Trois-Rivières Lions
January 21-23 - All Star Break
Friday, January 24 - at Trois-Rivières Lions
Saturday, January 25 - at Adirondack Thunder
Sunday, January 26 - at Adirondack Thunder
Wednesday, January 29 - at Adirondack Thunder
Friday, January 31 - vs. South Carolina Stingrays
February 2025 (5 Home, 4 Away)
Saturday, February 1 - vs. South Carolina Stingrays
Tuesday, February 4- at Reading Royals (Education Game)
Friday, February 7 - at Maine Mariners
Saturday, February 8 - at Maine Mariners
Saturday, February 15 - vs. Reading Royals
Friday, February 21 - vs. Maine Mariners
Saturday, February 22 - vs. Maine Mariners
Sunday, February 23 - vs. Maine Mariners
Friday, February 28 - at Trois-Rivières Lions
March 2025 (6 Home, 9 Away)
Saturday, March 1 - at Trois-Rivières Lions
Sunday, March 2 - at Trois-Rivières Lions
Wednesday, March 5 - vs Florida Everblades
Friday, March 7 - vs Florida Everblades
Saturday, March 8 - vs Florida Everblades
Tuesday, March 11 - at Maine Mariners (Education Game)
Thursday, March 13 - at Worcester Railers (Education Game)
Friday, March 14 - at Worcester Railers
Saturday, March 15 - at Worcester Railers
Friday, March 21 - at Reading Royals
Saturday, March 22 - at Reading Royals
Sunday, March 23 - at Reading Royals
Wednesday, March 26 - vs. Reading Royals
Friday, March 28 - vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates
Saturday, March 29 - vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates
April (3 Home, 3 Away)
Friday, April 4 - at Iowa Heartlanders
Saturday, April 5 - at Iowa Heartlanders
Sunday, April 6 - at Iowa Heartlanders
Wednesday, April 9 - vs. Reading Royals
Friday, April 11 - vs. South Carolina Stingrays
Saturday, April 12 - vs. South Carolina Stingrays
--
To inquire about ticket packages for the 2024-25 season, call 757.640.1212.
