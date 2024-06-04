Admirals Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule

June 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced their schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season on Tuesday morning.

The Admirals will play a 72-game regular season schedule comprised of 24 Friday games, 23 Saturday games, 13 Sunday games, eight Wednesday games, three Tuesday games, and one Thursday game.

All home games on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday will be a 7:05 PM start time with Sunday at 3:05 PM.

Along with the traditional road trips to the North division cities (Adirondack, Maine, Reading, Trois-Rivières, Worcester), Norfolk will travel to three South division cities (Atlanta, Greenville, Savannah). Additionally, the Admirals will be making their first trip to Iowa for a three-game series against the Heartlanders.

With the additions of the Tahoe Lake Monsters and Bloomington Bison to the ECHL, the Wheeling Nailers will be transitioning from the Central to the North Division.

A full promotional schedule for home games will be released at a later date and time.

Norfolk Admirals 2024-25 Schedule

October 2024 (3 Home, 2 Away):

Friday, October 18 - vs. Adirondack Thunder

Saturday, October 19 - vs. Adirondack Thunder

Friday, October 25 - at Maine Mariners

Saturday, October 25 - at Maine Mariners

Wednesday, October 30 - vs. Worcester Railers

November 2024 (8 Home, 5 Away):

Friday, November 1 - vs. Worcester Railers

Sunday, November 3 - vs. Worcester Railers

Wednesday, November 6 - at Reading Royals

Friday, November 8 - at Adirondack Thunder

Saturday, November 9 - at Adirondack Thunder

Sunday, November 10 - at Worcester Railers

Friday, November 15 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Saturday, November 16 - vs. Toledo Walleye

Wednesday, November 20 - vs. Reading Royals

Friday, November 22 - at Reading Royals

Wednesday, November 27- vs Maine Mariners

Friday, November 29- vs Maine Mariners

Saturday, November 30- vs Maine Mariners

December 2024 (6 Home, 6 Away):

Friday, December 6 - at Adirondack Thunder

Sunday, December 8 - at Worcester Railers

Friday, December 13 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Saturday, December 14 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Sunday, December 15 - vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

Friday, December 20 - vs. Trois-Rivières Lions

Saturday, December 21 - vs. Trois-Rivières Lions

Sunday, December 22 - vs. Trois-Rivières Lions

Friday, December 27 - at Savannah Ghost Pirates

Saturday, December 28 - at Atlanta Gladiators

Sunday, December 29 - at Atlanta Gladiators

Tuesday, December 31 - at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

January 2025 (6 Home, Away):

Friday, January 3 - vs. Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, January 4 - vs. Wheeling Nailers

Saturday, January 11 - at Maine Mariners

Sunday, January 12 - at Maine Mariners

Friday, January 17 - vs. Trois-Rivières Lions

Saturday, January 18 - vs. Trois-Rivières Lions

Sunday, January 19 - vs. Trois-Rivières Lions

January 21-23 - All Star Break

Friday, January 24 - at Trois-Rivières Lions

Saturday, January 25 - at Adirondack Thunder

Sunday, January 26 - at Adirondack Thunder

Wednesday, January 29 - at Adirondack Thunder

Friday, January 31 - vs. South Carolina Stingrays

February 2025 (5 Home, 4 Away)

Saturday, February 1 - vs. South Carolina Stingrays

Tuesday, February 4- at Reading Royals (Education Game)

Friday, February 7 - at Maine Mariners

Saturday, February 8 - at Maine Mariners

Saturday, February 15 - vs. Reading Royals

Friday, February 21 - vs. Maine Mariners

Saturday, February 22 - vs. Maine Mariners

Sunday, February 23 - vs. Maine Mariners

Friday, February 28 - at Trois-Rivières Lions

March 2025 (6 Home, 9 Away)

Saturday, March 1 - at Trois-Rivières Lions

Sunday, March 2 - at Trois-Rivières Lions

Wednesday, March 5 - vs Florida Everblades

Friday, March 7 - vs Florida Everblades

Saturday, March 8 - vs Florida Everblades

Tuesday, March 11 - at Maine Mariners (Education Game)

Thursday, March 13 - at Worcester Railers (Education Game)

Friday, March 14 - at Worcester Railers

Saturday, March 15 - at Worcester Railers

Friday, March 21 - at Reading Royals

Saturday, March 22 - at Reading Royals

Sunday, March 23 - at Reading Royals

Wednesday, March 26 - vs. Reading Royals

Friday, March 28 - vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates

Saturday, March 29 - vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates

April (3 Home, 3 Away)

Friday, April 4 - at Iowa Heartlanders

Saturday, April 5 - at Iowa Heartlanders

Sunday, April 6 - at Iowa Heartlanders

Wednesday, April 9 - vs. Reading Royals

Friday, April 11 - vs. South Carolina Stingrays

Saturday, April 12 - vs. South Carolina Stingrays

--

To inquire about ticket packages for the 2024-25 season, call 757.640.1212.

