Cyclones Release 2024-25 Schedule
June 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have released the 2024-25 regular season schedule.
Cincinnati begins the 72-game slate on the road against Kalamazoo on Saturday October 19th. The Cyclones then return to the Heritage Bank Center ice for "First Faceoff" the next weekend on Saturday October 26th when they host the Indy Fuel. This marks the first of nine Saturday night home games for the 'Clones who are scheduled to play 25 of the 36 home games on weekend dates (13 on Friday, 9 on Saturday and 3 on Sunday). Cincinnati will host three Sunday matinee contests downtown this season.
The Cyclones are slated to play a whopping 60 of their 72 regular season games against Central Division opponents, including six contests against the Bloomington Bison in their inaugural season. Cincinnati faces off with the ECHL's newest club for the first time on Friday November 1st inside the Heritage Bank Center.
For the third straight-season, Toledo is Cincinnati's most frequent opponent. The Cyclones will matchup against their in-state rival 12 times this upcoming year and play seven of those games on home ice. Cincy welcomes divisional opponents to town for several marquee matchups over the course of the season: Field Trip Day (Tuesday Nov. 12th vs. Kalamazoo), Thanksgiving Eve (Wednesday Nov. 27th vs. Kalamazoo), Black Friday (Friday Nov. 29th vs. Wheeling), New Year's Eve (Tuesday Dec. 31st vs. Toledo) and Fan Appreciation Weekend (Friday April 4th vs. Kalamazoo and Saturday April 5th vs. Toledo).
Cincinnati squares off against seven exciting out-of-division opponents this coming regular season. The Cyclones travel to Norfolk for a three-game set in December to take on the Admirals for the first time since February 2023. January brings a swing into the South Division with a lone contest in Savannah against the Ghost Pirates and then a pair in Atlanta with the Gladiators. Inside the Heritage Bank Center, Cyclones fans will get a look at the Utah Grizzlies and Maine Mariners for the second-straight year and see Adirondack, Greenville, Kansas City and Wichita on home ice for solo contests.
The 'Clones will enjoy a season-long eight-game homestand from January 20th against the Walleye extending to February 7th against the Mavericks. Cincinnati will conclude the 2024-25 regular season with its longest road trip of the year, playing four consecutively on the road.
Listed below is the full 2024-25 Cyclones schedule with times listed in EST:
October 2024: 4 games (1 home, 3 away)
19 SAT at KALAMAZOO 7:00PM
25 FRI at FORT WAYNE 7:35PM
26 SAT vs INDY 7:35PM
27 SUN at KALAMAZOO 3:00PM
November 2024: 11 games (6 home, 5 away)
1 FRI vs BLOOMINGTON 7:35PM
2 SAT at TOLEDO 7:15PM
6 WED vs WHEELING 7:35PM
9 SAT at TOLEDO 7:15PM
12 TUE vs KALAMAZOO 10:30AM
15 FRI vs BLOOMINGTON 7:35PM
16 SAT at BLOOMINGTON 8:00PM
17 SUN at FORT WAYNE 5:00PM
27 WED vs KALAMAZOO 7:35PM
29 FRI vs WHEELING 1:35PM
30 SAT at WHEELING 7:10PM
December 2024: 13 games (5 home, 8 away)
4 WED vs FORT WAYNE 7:35PM
6 FRI at FORT WAYNE 7:35PM
7 SAT vs WHEELING 7:35PM
13 FRI at NORFOLK 7:05PM
14 SAT at NORFOLK 7:05PM
15 SUN at NORFOLK 3:05PM
18 WED vs IOWA 7:35PM
20 FRI at KALAMAZOO 7:00PM
21 SAT at KALAMAZOO 7:00PM
27 FRI vs WHEELING 7:35PM
28 SAT at FORT WAYNE 7:35PM
29 SUN at TOLEDO 5:15PM
31 TUE vs TOLEDO 6:05PM
January 2025: 15 games (8 home, 7 away)
3 FRI at BLOOMINGTON 8:00PM
4 SAT vs INDY 7:35PM
5 SUN at FORT WAYNE 5:00PM
8 WED at SAVANNAH 7:00PM
11 SAT at ATLANTA 7:00PM
12 SUN at ATLANTA 3:00PM
15 WED vs UTAH 7:35PM
17 FRI vs MAINE 7:35PM
18 SAT at INDY 7:00PM
20 MON vs TOLEDO 1:35PM
24 FRI vs IOWA 7:35PM
25 SAT vs BLOOMINGTON 7:35PM
29 WED vs GREENVILLE 7:35PM
31 FRI vs WHEELING 7:35PM
February 2025: 11 games (8 home, 3 away)
1 SAT vs TOLEDO 7:35PM
5 WED vs IOWA 7:35PM
7 FRI vs KANSAS CITY 7:35PM
12 WED at IOWA 8:00PM
14 FRI at FORT WAYNE 7:35PM
15 SAT at BLOOMINGTON 8:00PM
16 SUN vs INDY 3:05PM
19 WED vs TOLEDO 7:35PM
21 FRI vs IOWA 7:35PM
22 SAT vs IOWA 7:35PM
28 FRI vs TOLEDO 7:35PM
March 2025: 13 games (6 home, 7 away)
1 SAT at TOLEDO 7:15PM
2 SUN vs ADIRONDACK 3:05PM
7 FRI vs WICHITA 7:35PM
8 SAT at TOLEDO 7:15PM
14 FRI vs TOLEDO 7:35PM
15 SAT vs INDY 7:35PM
16 SUN at WHEELING 4:10PM
21 FRI at INDY 7:00PM
22 SAT vs KALAMAZOO 7:35PM
23 SUN vs KALAMAZOO 3:05PM
26 WED at KALAMZOO 7:00PM
28 FRI at WHEELING 7:10PM
29 SAT at WHEELING 7:10PM
April 2025: 6 games (2 home, 4 away)
4 FRI vs KALAMAZOO 7:35PM
5 SAT vs TOLEDO 7:35PM
6 SUN at FORT WAYNE 5:00PM
9 WED at IOWA 8:00PM
11 FRI at IOWA 8:00PM
12 SAT at IOWA 7:00PM
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
