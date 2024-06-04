Cyclones Release 2024-25 Schedule

June 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, have released the 2024-25 regular season schedule.

Cincinnati begins the 72-game slate on the road against Kalamazoo on Saturday October 19th. The Cyclones then return to the Heritage Bank Center ice for "First Faceoff" the next weekend on Saturday October 26th when they host the Indy Fuel. This marks the first of nine Saturday night home games for the 'Clones who are scheduled to play 25 of the 36 home games on weekend dates (13 on Friday, 9 on Saturday and 3 on Sunday). Cincinnati will host three Sunday matinee contests downtown this season.

The Cyclones are slated to play a whopping 60 of their 72 regular season games against Central Division opponents, including six contests against the Bloomington Bison in their inaugural season. Cincinnati faces off with the ECHL's newest club for the first time on Friday November 1st inside the Heritage Bank Center.

For the third straight-season, Toledo is Cincinnati's most frequent opponent. The Cyclones will matchup against their in-state rival 12 times this upcoming year and play seven of those games on home ice. Cincy welcomes divisional opponents to town for several marquee matchups over the course of the season: Field Trip Day (Tuesday Nov. 12th vs. Kalamazoo), Thanksgiving Eve (Wednesday Nov. 27th vs. Kalamazoo), Black Friday (Friday Nov. 29th vs. Wheeling), New Year's Eve (Tuesday Dec. 31st vs. Toledo) and Fan Appreciation Weekend (Friday April 4th vs. Kalamazoo and Saturday April 5th vs. Toledo).

Cincinnati squares off against seven exciting out-of-division opponents this coming regular season. The Cyclones travel to Norfolk for a three-game set in December to take on the Admirals for the first time since February 2023. January brings a swing into the South Division with a lone contest in Savannah against the Ghost Pirates and then a pair in Atlanta with the Gladiators. Inside the Heritage Bank Center, Cyclones fans will get a look at the Utah Grizzlies and Maine Mariners for the second-straight year and see Adirondack, Greenville, Kansas City and Wichita on home ice for solo contests.

The 'Clones will enjoy a season-long eight-game homestand from January 20th against the Walleye extending to February 7th against the Mavericks. Cincinnati will conclude the 2024-25 regular season with its longest road trip of the year, playing four consecutively on the road.

Listed below is the full 2024-25 Cyclones schedule with times listed in EST:

October 2024: 4 games (1 home, 3 away)

19 SAT at KALAMAZOO 7:00PM

25 FRI at FORT WAYNE 7:35PM

26 SAT vs INDY 7:35PM

27 SUN at KALAMAZOO 3:00PM

November 2024: 11 games (6 home, 5 away)

1 FRI vs BLOOMINGTON 7:35PM

2 SAT at TOLEDO 7:15PM

6 WED vs WHEELING 7:35PM

9 SAT at TOLEDO 7:15PM

12 TUE vs KALAMAZOO 10:30AM

15 FRI vs BLOOMINGTON 7:35PM

16 SAT at BLOOMINGTON 8:00PM

17 SUN at FORT WAYNE 5:00PM

27 WED vs KALAMAZOO 7:35PM

29 FRI vs WHEELING 1:35PM

30 SAT at WHEELING 7:10PM

December 2024: 13 games (5 home, 8 away)

4 WED vs FORT WAYNE 7:35PM

6 FRI at FORT WAYNE 7:35PM

7 SAT vs WHEELING 7:35PM

13 FRI at NORFOLK 7:05PM

14 SAT at NORFOLK 7:05PM

15 SUN at NORFOLK 3:05PM

18 WED vs IOWA 7:35PM

20 FRI at KALAMAZOO 7:00PM

21 SAT at KALAMAZOO 7:00PM

27 FRI vs WHEELING 7:35PM

28 SAT at FORT WAYNE 7:35PM

29 SUN at TOLEDO 5:15PM

31 TUE vs TOLEDO 6:05PM

January 2025: 15 games (8 home, 7 away)

3 FRI at BLOOMINGTON 8:00PM

4 SAT vs INDY 7:35PM

5 SUN at FORT WAYNE 5:00PM

8 WED at SAVANNAH 7:00PM

11 SAT at ATLANTA 7:00PM

12 SUN at ATLANTA 3:00PM

15 WED vs UTAH 7:35PM

17 FRI vs MAINE 7:35PM

18 SAT at INDY 7:00PM

20 MON vs TOLEDO 1:35PM

24 FRI vs IOWA 7:35PM

25 SAT vs BLOOMINGTON 7:35PM

29 WED vs GREENVILLE 7:35PM

31 FRI vs WHEELING 7:35PM

February 2025: 11 games (8 home, 3 away)

1 SAT vs TOLEDO 7:35PM

5 WED vs IOWA 7:35PM

7 FRI vs KANSAS CITY 7:35PM

12 WED at IOWA 8:00PM

14 FRI at FORT WAYNE 7:35PM

15 SAT at BLOOMINGTON 8:00PM

16 SUN vs INDY 3:05PM

19 WED vs TOLEDO 7:35PM

21 FRI vs IOWA 7:35PM

22 SAT vs IOWA 7:35PM

28 FRI vs TOLEDO 7:35PM

March 2025: 13 games (6 home, 7 away)

1 SAT at TOLEDO 7:15PM

2 SUN vs ADIRONDACK 3:05PM

7 FRI vs WICHITA 7:35PM

8 SAT at TOLEDO 7:15PM

14 FRI vs TOLEDO 7:35PM

15 SAT vs INDY 7:35PM

16 SUN at WHEELING 4:10PM

21 FRI at INDY 7:00PM

22 SAT vs KALAMAZOO 7:35PM

23 SUN vs KALAMAZOO 3:05PM

26 WED at KALAMZOO 7:00PM

28 FRI at WHEELING 7:10PM

29 SAT at WHEELING 7:10PM

April 2025: 6 games (2 home, 4 away)

4 FRI vs KALAMAZOO 7:35PM

5 SAT vs TOLEDO 7:35PM

6 SUN at FORT WAYNE 5:00PM

9 WED at IOWA 8:00PM

11 FRI at IOWA 8:00PM

12 SAT at IOWA 7:00PM

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.