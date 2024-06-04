Komets Release 2024-25 Schedule

June 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets have released their full 2024-2025 schedule. The 73rd season of Komet hockey will start on the road at Iowa on Friday, October 18, with the home opener against Cincinnati on Friday, October 25. The team also announced that all Friday night home games will now start at 7:35 p.m.

The team's schedule is packed with exciting matchups. They will play the traditional Thanksgiving game versus Florida on November 28, and New Year's Eve game versus the Bloomington Bison. The aforementioned Florida will stay and play the entirety of the weekend starting with Thanksgiving on November 28, and continuing play on the 29 and 30. Other notable home opponents include Allen on December 14 and 15, and Maine, who will make its first appearance in Fort Wayne on January 18. The Reading Royals will visit the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on February 21 and 22.

"The Komet schedule for the 2024-2025 season may be one the of the best we've ever had," said General Manager David Franke. "Melanie Carney, the Coliseum general manager, provided us with very good dates to select from for the home portion of our schedule. Our road schedule is very manageable and features a three-game trip to Lake Tahoe."

Some of the Komet's road opponents include Kansas City, Tulsa, Wichita, and the league's new expansion teams, Lake Tahoe and Bloomington.

"The Friday night start change from 8:00 p.m. to 7:35 p.m. was done on input from fans, players, and team staff. The earlier start time will allow for an earlier end to the game and getting out of the building earlier," said Franke.

See the full schedule here

Keep checking komets.com for more details on Komets Ticket Offers, promotional events/schedules, special game jerseys/theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 73rd consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.

ECHL Announces new division alignment for the 2024-25 season:

Eastern Conference

North Division - Adirondack Thunder, Maine Mariners, Norfolk Admirals, Reading Royals, Trois-Rivières Lions, Wheeling Nailers, Worcester Railers

South Division - Atlanta Gladiators, Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, Savannah Ghost Pirates, South Carolina Stingrays

Western Conference

Central Division - Fort Wayne Komets, Bloomington Bison, Cincinnati Cyclones, Indy Fuel, Iowa Heartlanders, Kalamazoo Wings, Toledo Walleye

Mountain Division - Allen Americans, Idaho Steelheads, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Tahoe Knight Monsters, Tulsa Oilers, Utah Grizzlies, Wichita Thunder

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2024-25 season. For more information, visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.