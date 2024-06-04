Walleye Announce 2024-25 Schedule

June 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye are excited to announce their schedule for the 2024-25 season. The team will start the season on the road against the newly established Bloomington Bison on October 19. The team then heads to Idaho before coming home to the Huntington Center for Opening Weekend on Friday, November 1 against Wheeling and Saturday, November 2 against Cincinnati.

Season Highlights

33 of 36 home games will be played on Friday (12), Saturday (12), or Sunday (9)

The Walleye have nine games at home in November

Division rival Fort Wayne comes to town five times

The team will once again be home on Black Friday (November 29)

Two home games between Christmas and New Year's (December 27 & 29)

Two School Education Day games (November 13 & December 4)

The final regular season home game is on Sunday, April 13 vs. Indy

