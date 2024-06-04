Mavericks Announce 2024-25 ECHL Schedule

June 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks and the ECHL have announced the league's 2024-25 schedule.

Kansas City will open the 2024-25 campaign at Wichita on October 18 before hosting the Thunder for the Mavericks home opener the following night, October 19, at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Following their best season in franchise history, the Mavericks will play 66 of their 72-game slate against Western Conference opponents. Kansas City will travel east for three games at Greenville in March after hosting Savannah for three games in December.

The Mavericks will also play one of the ECHL's newest members, Tahoe, six times. Kansas City travels to Tahoe for the teams' first-ever meeting for three games from November 20-23, then the Knight Monsters will come to Cable Dahmer Arena for the first time for three games on January 29, 31 and February 1.

Fifty-eight of Kansas City's 72 games will be played against Mountain Division foes, with out-of-division games against Fort Wayne, Iowa, Savannah, Wheeling, Cincinnati, Indy and Greenville.

All Mavericks home games Monday through Friday will start at 7:05 PM, with Saturday puck drops at 6:05 PM.

The Mavericks annual Kids' Day Game will be November 12 at 10:35 AM against the Iowa Heartlanders.

A full promo schedule and list of theme nights for the Mavericks 2024-25 season will be announced at a later date.

