Oilers Unveil Full 2024-25 Schedule

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, released the full, 72-game schedule for the 2024-25 regular season.

Tulsa's 73rd total season and 11th campaign as a member of the ECHL kicks off at home, hosting Mountain-Division rivals Rapid City on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:05 p.m. Tulsa follows up on Sunday, hosting the Rush again at 3:05 p.m. All Sunday games are at 3:05 p.m. for the 2024-25 season.

The Oilers will see both of the ECHL's newest members in their inaugural seasons, traveling to the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Wednesday, Nov. 15 before hosting the Knight Monsters for the first time on Dec. 7 at the BOK Center. Tahoe and Tulsa play a total of 10 games during the 2024-25 season. The Oilers don't host the Central Division's Bloomington Bison, but travel to Bloomington, Illinois for a three-in-three set, starting Friday, March 14.

The Oilers play 31 weekend games at the BOK Center in 2024-25, taking the ice on seven Fridays and 12 Saturday and Sundays. Four of the remaining five home games take place on Thursdays, including the team's third-annual Kid's Day Game at 10:35 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24. The lone Wednesday tilt at the BOK Center comes against the reigning Western Conference Champion Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve - Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Tulsa plays six weekday road games this season, and plays four Sunday games away from the BOK Center. The Oilers play three Central Division opponents this season, Bloomington, Fort Wayne, and Iowa- hosting Iowa and Fort Wayne while traveling to Bloomington.

Wheeling is the only Eastern Conference opponent Tulsa sees in 2024-25. The Oilers travel to Wesbanco Arena for the fourth time in the last six seasons. The Nailers previously played in the Western Conference Central Division, moving to the North Division in ECHL realignment this season.

The Oilers most seen opponent this season is Allen for the second consecutive campaign, squaring off against the Americans 11 times. Tulsa plays Tahoe 10 times, Idaho nine times, Kanas City, Rapid City and Utah eight times. The Oilers least-seen Mountain Division foe is Wichita, battling the Thunder only seven times.

The longest road trip for the Oilers season is six games, ranging from Dec. 27 to Jan. 4, with three-game visits in Tahoe and Rapid City.

The longest homestand of 2024-25 is five games, occurring twice. Tulsa hosts Wichita, Allen and Utah from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8 and Tahoe and Rapid City between March 21 and March 30.

All ECHL games, including the Oilers 36 home and 36 road contests, will be streamed on FloHockey.

Fans can register for Flo via this team-specific link https://flosports.link/3zVxx6Z

2024-25 SCHEDULE

(Home in Bold, All Times Central)

Saturday, Oct. 19 - Rapid City Rush - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20 - Rapid City Rush - 3:05 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24 - Allen Americans - 10:35 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 25- Wichita Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 - Wichita Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2 - Iowa Heartlanders - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3 - Iowa Heartlanders - 3:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9- Allen Americans - 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10 - Wichita Thunder - 4:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13 - Tahoe Knight Monsters- 9:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15 - Tahoe Knight Monsters 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16 - Tahoe Knight Monsters - 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21 - Allen Americans - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22 - Allen Americans - 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24 - Utah Grizzlies - 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27 - Kansas City Mavericks - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29 - Kansas City Mavericks - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30 - Kansas City Mavericks - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 - Tahoe Knight Monsters - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8 - Tahoe Knight Monsters - 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11 - Idaho Steelheads - 8:10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 - Idaho Steelheads - 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14 - Idaho Steelheads - 8:10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20 - Kansas City Mavericks - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21 - Kansas City Mavericks - 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22 - Allen Americans - 3:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 27 - Tahoe Knight Monsters - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28 - Tahoe Knight Monsters - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29 - Tahoe Knight Monsters - 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 - Rapid City Rush - 8:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 3 - Rapid City Rush - 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4 - Rapid City Rush - 8:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10 - Fort Wayne Komets - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11 - Fort Wayne Komets - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12 - Allen Americans - 3:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14 - Allen Americans - 7:10 p.m.

Friday Jan. 17 - Idaho Steelheads - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18 - Idaho Steelheads - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19 - Idaho Steelheads - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24 - Idaho Steelheads - 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25 - Idaho Steelheads - 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1 - Wichita Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2 - Allen Americans - 3:05 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6 - Utah Grizzlies - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7 - Utah Grizzlies - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8 - Utah Grizzlies - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14 - Kansas City Mavericks - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15 - Kansas City Mavericks - 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16 - Kansas City Mavericks - 3:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21- Wheeling Nailers - 6:10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22 - Wheeling Nailers - 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23 - Fort Wayne Komets - 4:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28 - Wichita Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 1 - Utah Grizzlies - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 2- Utah Grizzlies - 3:05 p.m.

Friday, March 7 - Utah Grizzlies - 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 - Utah Grizzlies - 8:10 p.m.

Friday, March 14 - Bloomington Bison - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 - Bloomington Bison - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 16 - Bloomington Bison- 3:00 p.m.

Friday, March 21 - Tahoe Lake Monsters - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 22 - Tahoe Lake Monsters - 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 27 - Rapid City Rush - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 29 - Rapid City Rush - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 30 - Rapid City Rush - 3:05 p.m.

Tuesday, April 1 - Allen Americans - 7:10 p.m.

Friday, April 4 - Wichita Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 5- Wichita Thunder - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 6 - Idaho Steelheads - 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 9 - Allen Americans - 7:10 p.m.

Friday, April 11- Allen Americans - 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 - Allen Americans - 7:10 p.m.

