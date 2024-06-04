Maine Mariners Announce 2024-2025 Schedule

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced their 2024-2025 schedule on Tuesday, marking their sixth ECHL season. The Mariners will open the season at home on Friday, October 18th at 7:15 PM, hosting the Wheeling Nailers at the Cross Insurance Arena. The two teams will play again on Oct. 19 in Portland, as the Mariners start the season with their first seven games on home ice. The 2024-2025 season is presented by Hannaford To Go and the full schedule can be viewed here.

Wheeling will join the North Division following the termination of the Newfoundland Growlers membership this past April. The North will still contain seven teams: Maine, Wheeling, the Adirondack Thunder, Norfolk Admirals, Trois-Rivieres Lions, Worcester Railers, and Reading Royals.

After a 6 PM puck drop against Wheeling on Oct. 19 to wrap up Opening Weekend, the Norfolk Admirals come to town for the first Three Dollar Deweys "Threekend" of the season, Oct. 25-27. Norfolk is Maine's most frequent opponent on the 2024-25 schedule, with a total of 14 games in the season series. The Reading Royals, whom the Mariners see 12 times during the season, visit the Cross Insurance Arena on Nov. 2 and 3 to wrap up the long season-opening homestand.

Highlighting six November home games is a clash with the South Carolina Stingrays on Nov. 16 and 17. It will be the Stingrays fourth all-time trip to Portland, and their first since March of 2022. From Nov. 23 through the end of the calendar year, the Mariners will play 10 of 13 games on the road, but they will spend New Year's Eve on home ice, hosting the Trois-Rivieres Lions to say goodbye to 2024.

To begin 2025, the Mariners welcome in one of the two ECHL expansion teams - the Tahoe Knight Monsters, coming to Portland for a Threekend from Jan. 3-5. Based in Lake Tahoe, NV, the Knight Monsters are joining the Mountain Division and are entering the league this season along with the Bloomington Bison (Bloomington, IL) in the Central Division. January also features a non-divisional road trip, as the Mariners make their way to the Midwest, visiting the Indy Fuel, Cincinnati Cyclones, and Fort Wayne Komets. It will be Maine's first ever visit to Indy and their first meeting of any kind with Fort Wayne. A second January Threekend takes play at the Cross Insurance Arena from Jan. 24-26 against Worcester and Trois-Rivieres.

February features just three home games (Feb. 2, 8, 9), and is followed by a ten-game road trip that begins South Dakota against the Rapid City Rush. It will be Maine's first trip to Rapid City, after meeting the Rush in Portland this past season. They'll also visit Norfolk, Reading, and Wheeling on the trip - which is the longest in team history. Six March home games are highlighted by the final Threekend of the season - Mar. 21-23 against Worcester and Adirondack.

The regular season concludes with five of the last seven games on home ice in the month of April. There's a four-game homestand to start the month, all against Trois-Rivieres before the Mariners wrap up the season against Adirondack. It will be the second straight year that the Mariners and Thunder meet to conclude the regular season - playing twice in Upstate New York before the regular season finale in Portland on Sunday, Apr. 13.

The opponent breakdown (home and away) for the 2024-25 season is as follows: Norfolk (14), Reading and Trois-Rivieres (12), Worcester and Adirondack (10), Wheeling, Tahoe, and Rapid City (3), South Carolina (2), and one game each against Indy, Cincinnati, and Fort Wayne. The Mariners will play on 25 Saturdays, 21 Fridays, 16 Sundays, eight Wednesdays, and two Tuesdays. They have a total of four home Threekends which are presented by Three Dollar Deweys. Like previous seasons, Friday home games will begin at 7:15 PM, Saturdays at 6:00, Sundays at 3:00, and most weekdays at 7:00. The third annual School Day game on Tuesday, March 11th will begin at 10:30 AM.

The 2024-25 season is once again presented by Hannaford To Go. As presenting partners for the season, Hannaford will support the Mariners in virtually every aspect of the business throughout the season. The partnership is highlighted by Hannaford's efforts to support the community with the "Hannaford To Go Kids Corner." At each Mariners home game, Hannaford will donate 50 tickets to local youth and charitable organizations.

Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans for the 2024-25 season are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Group tickets and premium seating are now also on sale. Single game tickets will be available in September.

