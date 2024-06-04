Swamp Rabbits Announce 2024-25 ECHL Season Schedule

June 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced the team's schedule for the 2024-25 ECHL Season, presented by Bon Secours.

A schedule detailing promotions and specialty jerseys will be revealed at a later date.

Below are notes and numbers about the Swamp Rabbits 2024-25 schedule:

The Swamp Rabbits begin the season defending home ice against the Orlando Solar Bears on October 18th. The opening night showdown is a rematch of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, and the first time the Swamp Rabbits open the season against the Solar Bears since the 2015-16 Season in Orlando.

The longest homestand of the season is four, coincidentally happening four times throughout the season. On the flip side, the longest road trip of the year is seven games, played in 2025 from January 29th to February 13th, and takes the team to Cincinnati, Indy, Florida, and Atlanta.

For the first time since November 2018, the Swamp Rabbits will host a "School Day Game" against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Wednesday, November 13th. Puck drop for this special game is set for 10:30am. Following a roaring success last year, the Swamp Rabbits will once again play at home on New Year's Eve with a 6:00pm puck drop against the Norfolk Admirals

November features the most games in a month for the Swamp Rabbits with a season-high 14, evenly split with seven games at Bon Secours Wellness Arena and away from Greenville. The Swamp Rabbits will play the most home games at "The Well" in December, playing in eight out of a dozen games on the slate.

The schedule features nine "three-in-three" series, three less than 2023-24.

Of the team's 36 home games, 30 of them are played on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (10 each). The Swamp Rabbits play three games on Wednesdays and one each on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Out of 72 regular season games, 61 of them are played in the South Division with 28 at home and 33 on the road. Of the remaining 11, five are played in the Central Division, and three each are played in the North and Mountain Divisions.

The schedule features 12 different teams and is the seventh consecutive season the Swamp Rabbits play at least one team from each division.

The Norfolk Admirals and Cincinnati Cyclones are the only non-divisional teams making appearances on the schedule for back-to-back seasons. Both teams play Greenville once each.

The Swamp Rabbits play the Kansas City Mavericks for the third time ever, and the first time since the 2018-19 ECHL Season. This is the first time both teams will play each other in a series and not just one game. Every meeting between both squads has been played at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, a trend that perpetuates with this season's three meetings in March.

The Reading Royals make the Swamp Rabbits schedule for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign. Also making a return following a hiatus dating to the 2020-21 Season are the Wheeling Nailers. The Indy Fuel also make a return to the Swamp Rabbits schedule, reprising their first round matchup in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs. All three teams play the Swamp Rabbits twice: Reading and Wheeling at home, and Indy on the road.

The following is a breakdown of opponents, listed from most frequent to least frequent:

Atlanta Gladiators (13, 6 Home/7 Away)

Jacksonville Icemen (13, 6 Home/7 Away)

South Carolina Stingrays (12, 5 Home/7 Away)

Orlando Solar Bears (9, 3 Home/6 Away)

Savannah Ghost Pirates (8, 5 Home/3 Away)

Florida Everblades (6, 3 Home/3 Away)

Kansas City Mavericks (3 Home)

Reading Royals (2 Home)

Wheeling Nailers (2 Home)

Indy Fuel (2 Away)

Norfolk Admirals (1 Home)

Cincinnati Cyclones (1 Away)

Below is the 2024-25 ECHL Season Schedule. Please note that all times (listed EST) and dates are subject to change. HOME GAMES ARE IN BOLD.

October (4 Games, 2 Home/2 Away)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2024 vs ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS (SEASON/HOME OPENER) - 7:05pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2024 vs SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS - 7:05pm

Saturday, October 26, 2024 @ South Carolina Stingrays - 6:05pm

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05pm

November (14 Games, 7 Home/7 Away)

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2024 vs SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES - 7:05pm

Sunday, November 3, 2024 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 3:00pm

Friday, November 8, 2024 @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05pm

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2024 vs ATLANTA GLADIATORS - 7:05pm

Sunday, November 10, 2024 @ Atlanta Gladiators - 3:00pm

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2024 vs SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES - 10:30am (SCHOOL DAY GAME)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2024 vs FLORIDA EVERBLADES - 7:05pm

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2024 vs FLORIDA EVERBLADES - 7:05pm

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2024 vs SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS - 7:05pm

Saturday, November 23, 2024 @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00pm

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2024 vs JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN - 3:05pm

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00pm

Friday, November 29, 2024 @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05pm

Saturday, November 30, 2024 @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00pm

December (12 Games, 8 Home/4 Away)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2024 vs ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS - 7:05pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2024 vs ATLANTA GLADIATORS - 7:05pm

Sunday, December 8, 2024 @ Atlanta Gladiators - 3:00pm

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2024 vs ATLANTA GLADIATORS - 7:05pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2024 vs ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS - 3:05pm

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2024 vs JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN - 7:05pm

Sunday, December 22, 2024 @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3:00pm

Friday, December 27, 2024 @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:30pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2024 vs JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN - 7:05pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2024 vs JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN - 7:05pm

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2024 vs NORFOLK ADMIRALS - 6:00pm (NEW YEAR'S EVE)

January (13 Games, 6 Home/7 Away)

Friday, January 3,2025 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00pm

Saturday, January 4, 2025 @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00pm

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10, 2025 vs SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS - 7:05pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11, 2025 vs SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES - 7:05pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 12, 2025 vs SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES - 3:05pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17, 2025 vs SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS - 7:05pm

Saturday, January 18, 2025 @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00pm

Sunday, January 19, 2025 @ South Carolina Stingrays - 3:05pm

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24, 2025 vs READING ROYALS - 7:05pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25, 2025 vs READING ROYALS - 7:05pm

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 @ Cincinnati Cyclones - 7:35pm

Friday, January 31, 2025 @ Indy Fuel - 7:00pm

February (10 Games, 4 Home/6 Away)

Saturday, February 1, 2025 @ Indy Fuel - 7:00pm

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 @ Florida Everblades - 7:30pm

Friday, February 7, 2025 @ Florida Everblades - 7:30pm

Saturday, February 8, 2025 @ Florida Everblades - 7:00pm

Thursday, February 13, 2025 @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2025 vs WHEELING NAILERS - 3:05pm

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2025 vs WHEELING NAILERS - TBA

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2025 vs JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN - 7:05pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2025 vs ATLANTA GLADIATORS - 3:05pm

Friday, February 28, 2025 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00pm

March (13 Games, 6 Home/7 Away)

Saturday, March 1, 2025 @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00pm

Sunday, March 2, 2025 @ Jacksonville Icemen - 3:00pm

Friday, March 7, 2025 @ Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:30pm

Saturday, March 8, 2025 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00pm

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 14, 2025 vs KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS - 7:05pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 15, 2025 vs KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS - 7:05pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 16, 2025 vs KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS - 3:05pm

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19, 2025 vs FLORIDA EVERBLADES - 7:05pm

Friday, March 21, 2025 @ South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 23, 2025 vs SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES - 3:05pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 28, 2025 vs ATLANTA GLADIATORS - 7:05pm

Saturday, March 29, 2025 @ Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00pm

April (6 Games, 3 Home/3 Away)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2, 2025 vs JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN - 7:05pm

Friday, April 4, 2025 @ Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 5, 2025 vs ATLANTA GLADIATORS - 7:05pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 6, 2025 vs SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS - 3:05pm (FINAL HOME GAME)

Friday, April 11, 2025 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00pm

Saturday, April 12, 2025 @ Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00pm (FINAL GAME OF SEASON)

